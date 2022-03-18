DAYTON — Rocktown History is more than a museum.
With 7,274 photographs, 200 archive collections, 3,396 family history books, 4,259 objects, a genealogy and research library and museum galleries and other programming, Rocktown History operates with a goal of being “a resource for the community,” said Penny Imeson, executive director of Rocktown History.
“So, just calling us a museum made no sense,” she said.
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society has gone through many things during its 120-year history – including a name change to Rocktown History, a nod to the city’s previous moniker before it was called Harrisonburg – and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Imeson said, during the pandemic, museum attendance nationwide was down about 70%. Small museums, she said, rely on input from volunteers and donors.
“We were really looking to build up our volunteer base again, so that we can start doing some more of the programming that we were doing before, which includes things like data entry for library records,” Imeson said. “As we are able to begin sharing more stories again, I think that that will help people to become involved and interested.”
Volunteers and donors, like the Great Community Give, have been beneficial in keeping the museum’s vision alive, Imeson said. Currently, the museum has about 40 volunteers; which previously used to be around 70, she said.
“I feel a responsibility for helping to preserve and share, so that we can all become educated and engaged,” she said. “Our democracy depends on it — civics.”
The pandemic also forced the museum to rethink how it held events, trying webinars and other events in a hybrid format, Imerson said.
“You know, there’s so many people who are tired of the Zoom format, but it provides an opportunity for our members and people beyond the local area to participate in our programming,” Imerson said.
As Rocktown History, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society moves forward in a way that not only preserves local history, but also has a vision to educate people beyond the walls of the museum, nestled in the heart of Dayton.
“Tourism is one thing, but I think we need to serve our community,” Imeson said.
Imerson said her goal for Rocktown History is for it to be “sustainable.” Doing that means driving awareness; something she hopes will happen when the organization grows in another location in downtown Harrisonburg.
“Activity will drive awareness, awareness will drive donations and memberships, which will come back around and provide for more activity,” she said.
Rocktown History is located at 382 High Street in Dayton.
“We’re an extraordinary facility — wonderful resources, and huge opportunities,” she said.
