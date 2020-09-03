Two weeks ago, dust, sweat and smiles brought life to the Rockingham County Fairgrounds as crowds gathered for livestock sales and to gorge on fried delicacies.
This year’s Rockingham County Fair, the biggest agricultural county fair in the commonwealth, was trimmed down to the bare bones of the event to support local clubs and agriculturalists during the pandemic. But the festivities are far from over as the fairgrounds reopen today for Roco Fair Fest in a hoopla of live music, sugary treats and barbecue.
The Hacken Boys, previously lined up for the fair before pandemic-accommodating schedule changes, are performing tonight as vendors sling concessions of classic country fair eats.
The event was planned last week as a way to usher in additional funds for the Rockingham County Fair Association.
To maintain the annual fair flair while abiding by COVID-19 regulations and precautions, this year's weeklong event lacked the usual rides, bingo, grounds entertainment and concerts.
Rebecca Holloway, fair general manager, said the Roco Fair Fest is an important fundraiser for the association because its main sources of revenue were canceled or changed this year.
“On a good year, we bring in over $300,000, and this year we'll be lucky if we bring in $10,000, just in comparison,” she said.
Because the fairgrounds span across 40 acres, she said the event is prepped to host the maximum of 1,000 guests, but staff will monitor the crowd size and social distance practicing.
“We have the pavilions. People can come sit at picnic tables. We have picnic tables scattered around trees, so there'll be lots of room to socially distance and listen to music,” Holloway said. “As long as you can maintain social distancing, masks are not required, but it's never a bad idea to have one with you when you're standing in line.”
If you missed the fair from Aug. 17 to Aug. 22 and long to satisfy your sweet tooth with carnival staples like cotton candy, then you’re in luck. The fair association will have a stand serving hot dogs and burgers, McGaheysville Ruritan Club has funnel cake and Blue Ridge Beverage will have taps in the beer garden alongside MillerCoors, Blue Moon and Showalter's Orchard Old Hill Cider.
Since 2005, the Hacken Boys have shared boot-stomping country in the Valley.
Guitarist and backup vocalist Brandon Williams said the band played last year’s fair but had not performed at the fairgrounds for several years before then, so the group is excited to play tonight since everyone was born and raised in the area.
“The county is where we call home and where the majority of our fans are. … The fairgrounds, they put on so many great events. It's great to be a part of it and know a big chunk of the community is going to come out,” Williams said.
The Hacken Boys released a new album, “King of Wild,” recently and will play songs from the record as well as country favorites.
“We try to play a bunch of fun songs that are nostalgic and people are either going to stand up and dance to or sing to, so we’ll play some of those as well as our own songs,” Williams said.
Luray resident Amanda Good frequents the fairgrounds for concerts, fair and derby. She said she plans to come out tonight for the food with friends and to see the Hacken Boys perform live for the fifth time.
“I like that they are local but sound like all the bands and singers I already listen to on country radio. I'm sure we will be listening to them on the radio one day,” Good said.
If tonight’s event attracts a sizeable crowd, it may not be the last time to catch some tunes and grub at the fairgrounds.
Holloway said Rockingham County Fair Association is testing the waters with Roco Fair Fest to potentially host several small events throughout the year to support the organization.
“This is something we're going to try and do so often as long as this one works out good,” she said. “We're looking at doing different events every couple months just to help keep some revenue coming in.”
The entrance opens at 6 p.m. for cars to drive up and purchase tickets for $10 per person before pulling into gate two for parking. Music starts at 7 p.m. and will go on for around two hours. Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis and payment is cash only.
Rockingham County Fairgrounds is located at 4808 S. Valley Pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.