Chicago White Sox lefty pitcher Carlos Rodon, a former standout at North Carolina State, retired the first 25 Cleveland batters on Wednesday before a hit by pitch in the ninth with one out.
But the Miami native got the last two outs for an 8-0 win and the second no-hitter of the year in the Major Leagues. Rodon, 28, was a first-round pick in 2014 out of North Carolina State.
Washington pitcher Max Scherzer lost a perfect game in 2015 at Nationals Park when he hit a batter with two outs in the ninth. He retired the next batter to get the no-hitter against the Pirates.
Former Washington outfielder Adam Eaton scored a run for the White Sox in back of his pitcher Wednesday.
Rodon was teammates with Trea Turner of Washington in college.
