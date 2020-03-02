Rocktown Rollers’ captain and blocker Bobbi Gentry has been tearing up skating rinks for nearly eight years.
Many people stumble onto roller derby through famous media portrayals like the 2009 drama “Whip It.” For Gentry, better known as “Executie,” discovering derby happened in a sandwich shop when she saw a competition flyer posted in a Jimmy John’s. On a whim, she went, and watching the game ignited a fever in her, she said.
“You know, it was this one moment where the skater named Lava Rocks got hit out. And just the determination of kicking butt on her face that she was going to go back in, and she was going to kick somebody’s butt. And that was it. I was like, ‘Oh, I have to do this. I have to do this,’” Gentry said.
After that, Gentry joined the Prairieland Punishers team in Illinois until she eventually found her way to Virginia and the Rocktown Rollers.
Sitting in the squeaky booth at the team’s home base, Funky’s Skating Center, Gentry looked across the rink at the team of skaters and said the group of girls she practices with are family.
“The beautiful thing about roller derby is it’s people from all walks of life, all athletic abilities, all skating abilities, right? … My very first time, I fell three times on the carpet going to the floor on my first day,” she said. “We teach people how to skate, but we also teach people how to be in a supportive environment. I mean, it’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get back up, and it’s encouraging one another, building each other up and challenging one another.”
Apart from the wheels and choice playground, derby is organized like many other traditional sports. Games are broken up in 30-minute halves with two teams consisting of five skaters participating at a time. On the rink in a game is one jammer, who wins points for the team by using blockers, the other four teammates, who simultaneously serve as offense and defense. Jammers roll through the stack of opposing blockers and score points the more they pass within two-minute time frames.
Rocktown Rollers is Harrisonburg’s skater-owned and operated nonprofit roller derby team that has competed in the Valley since 2009. Team members practice year-round, with two home games in the spring and two in the fall and two away games sandwiched in the middle.
Among the “fresh meat” to look out for is Katahdin “Collateral Dame-age” Milacci. Outside the rink, Milacci is a nurse and a mother who had not participated in organized sports since early high school. She said the variety in ages and backgrounds is incredibly welcoming and a refreshing change of pace.
“We have lawyers and stay-at-home mothers and college students, and just all these people coming together,” Milacci said. “I overheard this conversation about one of the girls, she’s gonna be turning 40, and our three other people that are over 40; they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s so awesome.’ And it was like, especially being a woman, it’s like age isn’t really celebrated as much, so it’s cool to see that kind of spoken into that community here.”
Diversity and acceptance are deeply rooted core values in derby, according to Milacci, and the sport is designed to be accessible for people of all body shapes and sizes.
“It’s a subculture and there’s no expectation of like, you have to look a certain way or you have to be a certain way. Because I’m a little chunkier, I can be really good at blocking people,” she said. “No matter what your body type, you can have a strength here, which I just feel like is completely different than most other sports.”
Returning to the rink after having her second child is captain Vanessa “A.K.A.V.” Breeden. She first debuted as “Vitamin V” in 2009, giving people their “daily dose of me on the track to set you real.” Over the decade, she has worn many titles and taken different derby names, but she is a veteran blocker recognized for her skill and resilience, in spite of injuries and pregnancies.
“It’s almost as though when I put my skates on that something comes out of me, I guess people would call it an alter ego, but it’s empowering. Always, my whole life, it’s always felt like, ‘Oh, this is something that I can do and I can do well,’ but it makes me emotional because derby is like a second family,” Breeden said with tears in her eyes.
“Sometimes people think that this is just a bunch of sort of like roughneck girls out here hitting each other. … We are a bunch of gals skating around, but there’s a place for everybody,” Breeden said. “If you’re looking for a community of really great people, there’s probably something here like that you could check out.”
Rocktown Rollers faced off against Virginia Beach’s Dominion Derby Girls on Feb. 22 for the first competition of 2020. A portion of proceeds from each bout are always donated to a charity or community organization, and last month’s throw-down was sponsored by Copper Ridge Animal Hospital. Gentry said the team donates between $150 to $200 per game to an organization and has adopted a road in Mount Crawford for routine cleanup.
The next competition is on March 28 at Funky’s Skate Center versus Morgantown Roller Vixens from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Anyone interested in learning about the sport is welcome to lace up and join the Rocktown Rollers at Roller Derby 101 on Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Funky’s, located at 100 Miller Circle off South Main Street.
“People come to derby at different points in their life, but it’s when they need it,” Gentry said, emphasizing the body-inclusivity inherent in derby. “Something that you don’t like about your body is an asset on the track. … It’s celebrating the friendship and camaraderie that we have on our team that you just can’t find anywhere else.”
