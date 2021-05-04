The owners of a Page County roofing company face about two dozen charges for construction fraud in Rockingham County for stealing roughly $50,000 from several homeowners, according to court records
Allan Wayne Knott, 45, is charged with 12 felony counts of construction fraud, while Sabrina Gale Knott, 37, faces 11 counts.
It’s unclear if the Knotts are related, but Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the pair from Stanley own Knotts Roofing.
Hutcheson said the crimes took place throughout 2020.
He said the company victimized seven homeowners by requiring them to pay upfront for new roof installations but never doing the job.
“The construction, as of now, hasn’t been performed,” Hutcheson said.
The couple was arrested April 2 in Page County and released on bond from the Page County Jail.
They appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Monday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.
Hutcheson said several other jurisdictions are investigating the pair for similar schemes.
He said it’s best not to pay upfront for construction projects.
Hutcheson said scam artists often ask for money in advance.
“That’s the one thing they try to get you to do,” he said. “That’s a red flag.”
