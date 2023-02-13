Red Wing Roots Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 10th annual music festival at Natural Chimneys Park in Mount Solon June 23-25.
Old Crow Medicine Show, Robert Randolph Band, Watchhouse and Sierra Ferrell are some of the headliners this year, and part of the 50 bands that will be performing across five stages during the three-day event.
Festival tickets are on sale and moving quickly, according to event organizers. Single-day tickets will be available for purchase later in the spring.
To purchase three-day tickets or find more information, visit www.redwingroots.com.
Like past events, Red Wing will have food vendors as well as craft beer, cider and wine offered in the Blue Mountain Beer Gardens, according to organizers. Outdoor activities will include organized bike rides and group runs, and morning yoga sessions beneath the rock towers at Natural Chimneys Park. Shady Grove, the festival’s kid zone, features a climbing wall, games, slack lines and a “cool-down” mist tent.
While some camping passes for the event are sold out, options still remain for tent camping, small RV and car camping and Red Wing Glamping, a luxury tenting option.
