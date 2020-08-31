Language-learning software company Rosetta Stone announced Monday that it is being acquired by Cambium Learning Group.
The all-cash deal, which should be finalized later this year, is worth roughly $792 million, according to a press release.
Longmont, Colo.-based Cambium Learning Group develops software and hardware educational tools, and is owned by New York City private equity firm Veritas Capital.
Brian Shull, Harrisonburg’s director of economic development, said a report came out about a month ago that Rosetta Stone had been courting potential buyers.
He said it’s unclear how the sale will impact Rosetta Stone’s footprint in Harrisonburg, but he hopes the new company will look to improve its local facility.
“We’re hopeful that Cambium will be able to bring more resources to allow them to continue well in the market,” Shull said. “Time will tell.”
Rosetta Stone was founded in Harrisonburg in 1992. Its headquarters is in Arlington, but the company maintains offices in the city.
Shull said Rosetta Stone employed 450 people in Harrisonburg in 2015, but, as of today, employs only 179.
The last major cut for Rosetta Stone came in 2017, when it reduced its workforce by outsourcing some customer-service jobs that were located in the former Harrisonburg police station on South Liberty Street.
About a year later, it closed its manufacturing and fulfillment operation center on Early Road in Mount Crawford when it stopped mailing out CD-ROMs.
Shull said Rosetta Stone remains the city’s largest technology firm.
Calls to Rosetta Stone were not returned.
In a statement, John Hass, chairman and chief executive officer of Rosetta Stone, said the deal will allow the company to continue to grow.
“This transaction represents the next step on a path that, over the past several years, has transformed our language business and built a previously small K-12 software business into a growing leader in education technology,” he said. “As part of Cambium, we will have the scale and resources to fulfill our mission and to further leverage the strength of our outstanding team to continue building and delivering technology-based solutions that support the ability to change learners’ lives through language and literacy education.”
John Campbell, chief executive officer of Cambium, said in a statement that the acquisition is part of an effort “to thoughtfully curate a portfolio of only the best learning brands.”
“With the significant addition of Rosetta Stone, including Lexia Learning, we are now able to deliver even more expansive solutions to teachers, administrators, and learners everywhere, and offer a continuum of best-in-class digital solutions that deliver personalized instruction,” he said. “The team at Rosetta Stone is truly exceptional and I look forward to working together to grow their already-impressive leadership position.”
