During her 14-year career as a dispatcher with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center, Kelly Royston answered countless calls from those suffering from mental illness.
In 2016, she left the dispatching job to lead the area’s Crisis Intervention Team, which trains police, fire and medics to respond to those in a mental health crisis.
In October, with the help of a three-year, $750,000 grant from the U.S. Bureau of Justice, Royston created a full-time Crisis Response Team. The team consists of a Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy and a clinician from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Community Services Board.
“If this program helps one person, it’s worth it,” Royston said. “That person now has a better quality of life.”
Today, Royston plans on testifying virtually at a Congressional Hill briefing titled, “How Three Communities Are Supporting Mental Health and Decreasing Justice System Involvement Through Justice and Mental Health Collaborations.”
To implement the program, Royston has been working with James Madison University assistant professor of political science, Amanda Teye, and Liliokanaio Peaslee, professor of political science.
Royston started the program about two years ago with a part-time team, but the grant funding allowed her to create a full-time team in October.
The team, often based on referrals from various law enforcement or other government agencies, responds to those in crisis.
“We’ll find them and work with them,” Royston said. “We help them get into the CSB system or the right resource they need.”
She said the program is also reducing the amount of time patrol officers are on mental health calls.
Since the program went full-time, the team has assisted 220 people.
Frank Sottaceti, the criminal justice planner for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said it’s significant that Royston and the Harrisonburg area are being recognized.
“One of the main areas of criminal justice reform and discussion is the response to people in mental health crises,” he said. “Our area has tackled that problem. The [CRT] has treated hundreds of individuals who in the past would have been handled differently. We are able to handle those instances differently from diverting them from the criminal justice system to the mental health system.”
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said he’s proud that Royston, and the community, is getting the attention.
He said Royston has a passion to help those suffering from mental illness.
“She’s done an outstanding job,” Hutcheson said. “She’s very motivated. She’s been very focused on it.”
The hearing will take place at 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed via livestream at csgjusticecenter.org/live
