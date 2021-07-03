Route 340 starts in Greenville in Augusta County and runs northeast through Virginia, passing through Waynesboro, Grottoes, Elkton, Luray, Shenandoah and Front Royal before heading into West Virginia and eventually Maryland.
While the road goes through several small towns, the north-south route has paved the way for big (league) baseball dreams for decades.
Almost every town along the way in the region has produced at least one Major League player, from Waynesboro (Reggie Harris) to Grottoes (Daryl Irvine) to Elkton (Garland Shifflett) to Luray (Floyd Baker) to Shenandoah (Wayne Comer) to Front Royal products Dana Allison and Darrell Whitmore.
"That's crazy," says Irvine, a Spotswood graduate who pitched for the Boston Red Sox from 1990-92. "I think we have such a great baseball area."
JMU product Allison told the News-Record on Thursday he pitched to Irvine and his Grottoes teammate Dell Curry - who made a name for himself in another sport, basketball - when they were American Legion baseball players in the 1980s.
Shifflett - the only Elkton native to make the majors - died a year ago at the age of 85 in Colorado, according to baseballreference.com. Here is a closer look at his career and the others nurtured by Route 340, working the way south to north:
Waynesboro: Harris
Harris was born August 12, 1968, and was a baseball and basketball standout at Waynesboro High.
One of his hoop teammates was Kenny Brooks, who would go on to play and coach basketball at James Madison University. Brooks is now the coach of the women's basketball team at Virginia Tech.
But they go back further than that, as Harris and Brooks grew up in the same area. Both graduated from Waynesboro in 1987.
"We played Whiffle ball, pickup football. We were always in the same group," Brooks told the News-Record. "I played with him in Little League football. I was the safety and he was the noseguard so I never got any action. He always sacked the quarterback or tackled somebody. We grew up playing Little League, always against each other. We played on the same All-Star teams. At Babe Ruth, we won states and we went to the regionals down in Florida. I played second base and I got some action when he pitched because nobody could ever get around on him. I have known Reggie since I was about 7 years old. He was always bigger than we were."
Harris turned down a chance to play basketball for the Hokies when he was drafted in the first round out of high school by the Boston Red Sox in 1987 as a right-handed pitcher. One of the best games of his prep career came when he beat Turner Ashby in Bridgewater.
He made his Major League debut as a Rule V player with Oakland in 1990 and appeared in 16 games, with one start. His first game was on July 4, 1990, as he pitched two innings against Milwaukee.
Harris pitched for Oakland in 1991, the Red Sox in 1996, Philadelphia in 1997, Houston the next year and Milwaukee to end his Major League career in 1999. He kept pitching at the pro level and his last season was in the independent Northern League with Winnipeg in 2006.
Besides a native son, Waynesboro has produced Major Leaguers thanks to its long-time Valley League affiliate. Just one of them was Denny Walling, who grew up in New Jersey and made Waynesboro home for much of his adult life.
The lefty hitter played in the majors from 1975 to 1992 and was teammates in Houston with Alan Knicely, a Turner Ashby product.
Grottoes: Irvine
Irvine said he grew up just off Route 340 near Hairston.
He was baseball teammates with Dell Curry, who would lead Fort Defiance to a state title in basketball, before starring at Virginia Tech and in the NBA.
"In Babe Ruth, Dell's dad was our coach. When I pitched, Dell would play shortstop. When Dell pitched, I would play shortstop," Irvine said.
Irvine and Curry were also teammates on American Legion Post 27 that was coached by Ray Heatwole, the former coach at Bridgewater, TA and JMU, and Comer.
A right-hander, Irvine was drafted in the first round out of Ferrum in 1985 by the Red Sox. He made his Major League debut on April 28, 1990, pitching one inning against the Oakland A's - a few weeks before Harris broke in with Oakland.
The last of Irvine's 41 games in the majors came in 1992, as he pitched against the host Baltimore Orioles. He faced Cal Ripken, Jr. in his last appearance.
His son, Cam, played baseball at Spotswood and is in the Valley League this summer with Strasburg as an infielder after starting this spring for High Point and hitting .312.
Elkton: Shifflett
Shifflett was born in Elkton on March 28, 1935, and is the only native of the town to play in the majors.
He made his Major League debut with the Washington Senators on April 22, 1957 against the powerful New York Yankees. The first two batters he faced in the majors - Yogi Berra and Mickey Mantle - both walked.
Shifflett pitched in six games that year, with one start - at Baltimore on April 28 as he lasted two innings against the Orioles.
The right-hander was in the minors for several years before he returned to the majors in 1964, with the Minnesota Twins. He ended his Major League career with a record of 0-2 and an ERA of 6.31 in 16 games, with the one start.
Luray: Baker
Floyd Baker was born in Luray on October 10, 1916, and made his Major League debut on May 4, 1943, for the St. Louis Browns against the visiting Detroit Tigers. He hit into a double play against pitcher Virgil Trucks.
Baker joined the White Sox in 1945, then moved to the Washington Senators in 1952. He joined in the Red Sox in 1953 and ended his career with Philadelphia in the National League in 1955. All told, the infielder came to bat 2,280 times with an average of .251.
His only homer came on May 4, 1949 - six years to the day of his debut - at old Comiskey Park with the White Sox against Washington. The homer came off Sid Hudson in a game the White Sox lost 8-7.
Baker died in Ohio in 2004, according to baseballreference.com.
Shenandoah: Comer
Comer was born in Shenandoah on Feb. 3, 1944. He made his pro debut in the minors in 1962 with Raleigh, a farm team of the Washington Senators in the Carolina League.
The outfielder broke into the majors in 1967 with the Tigers, playing in four games. He spent most of that year with Triple-A Toledo.
Comer played in 48 games with Detroit in 1968 as the Tigers won the American League pennant. He singled in his only at-bat in the World Series as the Tigers won in seven games over the Cardinals. Detroit would not win the World Series again until 1984.
He played for the Seattle Pilots in 1969, the Senators in 1970, Toledo in 1971 and then with Detroit in his last season in the majors in 1972.
Comer played for Toledo in 1973 and with Double-A Reading in the Philadelphia system the next year. He was later the baseball coach at Spotswood and is now at Page County.
His brother, Buddy, played in the minor leagues with the Senators and died earlier this year.
Front Royal: Allison, Whitmore
Allison was born in Front Royal and played at Warren County High before joining the baseball program at JMU in 1985. He played in the Valley Baseball League for Front Royal from 1986-88 and some of his teammates included future Major League catchers Steve Decker and John Flaherty and pitcher Roberto Hernandez, who had 326 career saves.
A lefty pitcher, Allison was drafted in the 21st round out of JMU in 1989 by Oakland. He made the Opening Day roster of the A's in 1991 under manager Tony La Russa, a Hall of Famer who now guides the White Sox.
"I was at the right place at the right time," Allison said.
Allison said he made the team after an injury to veteran lefty pitcher Rick Honeycutt, a former pitching coach for the Dodgers.
Allison's first Major League game was April 12, 1991, as he retired Omar Vizquel on a flyball then walked Harold Reynolds of Seattle in a 6-1 Oakland win.
Allison pitched in 11 games with Oakland that year - all out of the bullpen - in his only Major League season. His last pro year was in 1994 with Triple-A Tacoma in the Oakland system.
He was roommates with Harris of Waynesboro at Tacoma in 1990. Allison eventually moved back to Warren County and is a security officer at Skyline High. He and his wife, Stacey, have a son, Dylan, who will be junior in the fall at JMU.
Whitmore also went to Warren County High then was drafted out of West Virginia University by the Indians in the second round in 1990. He also played football in college.
The outfielder started in his first Major League game, on June 25, 1993, against the Montreal Expos. He had a double and triple and scored two runs.
Whitmore played in 76 games with the Marlins that year, nine in 1994 and 27 in 1995. He hit .203 in 330 at-bats with five homers in the majors.
He played in the minors with Pittsburgh, Toronto, Cincinnati and St. Louis before his last pro year with independent Long Island in the Atlantic League in 2002.
Front Royal, like Waynesboro on Rt. 340, also sent many players to the majors with its Valley League affiliate. Just one of them is pitcher Randy Dobnak, who has been with the Twins for part of this season.
For small towns, big league dreams have been reached along the Virginia route.
