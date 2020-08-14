With each sale at New Creation, customers know their purchase is supporting survivors of human trafficking globally and educating local communities. Today, each purchase at the shop will have an additionally impact on Virginia families.
For Do Good Friday, celebrated the second Friday of each month, a portion of all online and in-person sales will benefit The MaDee Project.
The MaDee Project provides support to families impacted by pediatric cancer in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County. The nonprofit also directs funds to national research for preventing and finding a cure for pediatric cancer.
From 1 to 4 p.m., representatives from The MaDee Project will be tabling at New Creation’s store at 3051 S. Main St. to discuss its mission with customers.
— Staff Report
