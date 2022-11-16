It was an early Tuesday morning in 2009, and Duane Burleigh was doing his usual job for that time of year — ringing a bell next to the Salvation Army’s red kettle outside what is now Bridgewater Foods Supermarket.
A woman approached him carrying three bags filled with coins from each of her children’s piggy banks.
Burleigh, captain of the local branch, had spoken at the children’s school, Mountain View Elementary School, the day before. The mother said his presentation made the children realize that some of their classmates wouldn’t be getting gifts that year. They wanted to help.
“It starts with the young children and works all the way up,” Burleigh said.
The Harrisonburg Salvation Army kicked off its red kettle program at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Bridgewater Foods. The program ends Dec. 24.
The Salvation Army’s local chapter has participated in the international program for 97 years. Bell-ringers stand outside local establishments and collect donations for individuals in need.
Burleigh said Harrisonburg’s bell-ringers are all volunteers.
This year’s goal is to raise $200,000. There are over 650 families with 2,500 children signed up for assistance this year.
The Harrisonburg Salvation Army raised $190,000 last year, with the help of a $30,000 anonymous donation toward the end of the season.
The red kettle program runs in conjunction with the angel tree program, which fills Christmas trees with names and gift ideas for children. People can “adopt” an angel and provide a Christmas gift for a kid who might not otherwise receive any.
Burleigh said some angels don’t get adopted, and the red kettle fund helps fill in that gap.
“My goal is to put a smile on a child’s face and relieve that little bit of pressure for parents,” Burleigh said.
Harrisonburg’s Salvation Army will be ringing at quite a few spots this year.
Donations will be collected outside chain stores such as Walmart, Food Lion and Kroger, as well as local spots such as the Dayton Market and Harrisonburg Farmers Market.
Chain companies have a contract with the Salvation Army to allow bell-ringers outside the stores. The Harrisonburg chapter additionally reaches out to local companies, and Burleigh said they are cooperative.
Local businesses donate toys and money to the Salvation Army’s Christmas programs, said Gary Stiteler, board member. Businesses also adopt angel trees for display in their building to encourage employees and visitors to adopt an angel.
Harrisonburg Honda employees join the Salvation Army each year to shop and buy toys “by the cartload,” Stiteler said.
Donations to the red kettle program can also be sent online through the Salvation Army website.
In 2012, Burleigh rang a bell for 32 hours straight outside Walmart to emphasize the need for volunteers.
Due to his age and wife’s disapproval, Burleigh said he can’t ring for that long anymore — but the need for volunteers still remains.
Burleigh encourages community members to sign up.
“I love standing at the kettles,” Burleigh said. “You hear the stories. You get to talk to the people.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at registertoring.com.
Burleigh said he’s lived in different parts of the state throughout his life.
“But I’ve never seen a community like the Valley,” Burleigh said, “who reaches out and wants to lend a helping hand.”
