Amid allegations of mismanagement, the Salvation Army in Harrisonburg is suspending shelter operations temporarily “in order to conduct a comprehensive review of the Harrisonburg operations from top to bottom,” according to the organization’s Potomac Division.

“The care, safety, and wellbeing of clients and staff is – and has always been – The Salvation Army’s primary concern and responsibility,” the Salvation Army’s Potomac Division said in a statement. “The Salvation Army takes allegations from former employees and clients very seriously.”

Salvation Army spokesperson Karen Yoho said in an email that while the shelter is not presently accepting new clients, “we are still safely sheltering our present residents.” During the investigation, shelter residents are “safe” and are staying in local hotels while officials continue the investigation.

Ashley Robinson, director of operations at Open Doors in Harrisonburg, said the Chicago Avenue homeless shelter has “already seen” an influx in clients recently for numerous reasons.

“I think our numbers have increased since October,” she said.

The investigation comes after former Salvation Army shelter manager Heather Austin, along with other former employees, alleged that the shelter was mismanaged, problems were not fixed and that hiring and maintaining staff was an issue.

In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Austin said she was hired in July as the shelter’s manager. Austin said the captains, Harold and Eunice Gitau, did not prioritize fixing issues with the shelter and avoided staffing the shelter themselves, even when the only other option would cost the organization money to put residents in hotels.

Attempts to reach Harold Gitau, operational manager for Harrisonburg’s Salvation Army, were unsuccessful Tuesday.

Outside the facility Tuesday, Salvation Army Maj. Bobby Westmoreland confirmed the investigation is ongoing, and said the Salvation Army takes all allegations seriously.

Westmoreland, the general secretary of the Salvation Army Potomac Division, said that at no time were shelter residents not safe while staying at the local shelter.

“It’s an old shelter, but it has not been neglected,” he said.

Harrisonburg Salvation Army board of directors held a meeting Tuesday afternoon, which Westmoreland attended, but he said it was just a regularly scheduled meeting.

During the investigation, Westmoreland said, he is going to sift through the allegations to determine the facts, and that the Salvation Army “will get to the bottom” of any allegations. But, he said, some of the claims were not substantiated.

He said the Salvation Army will listen to the allegations made by the former employees and work to find solutions to find the best path forward for the “sake of the residents.”

The city of Harrisonburg allotted $25,000 as a community contribution to the Salvation Army, according to the city’s budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

“The city traditionally provides funding of varying amounts to Salvation Army though our annual Community Contributions process,” city spokesperson Michael Parks said in an email. “How the process works is each year area nonprofits apply for funding to be used to provide local services, a City committee analyzes each request and recommends funding, and City Council approves those contributions as part of the budget process. Not every request is granted, and sometimes we only fill a portion of a group’s request.”

Parks said that while Harrisonburg officials are informed from time to time about concerns regarding area organizations or services, the city does not have the authority or responsibility to investigate such concerns unless it is within the city’s purview, like a violation of Harrisonburg or Virginia code.

Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said the county has not given the Salvation Army any money since 2015.