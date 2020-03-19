It was not the title that they wanted.
But it was a national crown all the same — in an era the NIT championship meant a lot more than it does now.
On this date four decades ago — March 19, 1980 — the University of Virginia men’s basketball team captured the NIT title, winning 58-55 over Minnesota at Madison Square Garden in New York as Harrisonburg native Ralph Sampson had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers.
“It was a much, much bigger deal,” former Virginia guard Jeff Jones told the Daily News-Record on Wednesday of the NIT back then. “It was more important.”
The arrival in Charlottesville of the 7-foot-4 freshman from Harrisonburg High had fans thinking of a trip to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. (That would have to wait until 1981).
But in 1980, Sampson hit two free throws with 1:31 left in the game as the Cavaliers held on for the win over Minnesota. The Harrisonburg product was the first freshman to be named MVP of the NIT — which was founded in 1938.
The morning before the title game Sampson wanted to practice shooting so Jim Larranaga, a Bronx native and Virginia assistant coach at the time, took him to a college gym at Pace in New York since Madison Square Garden was not available.
“He was certainly focused and ready to go,” Larranaga told the News-Record on Wednesday. “You could see his attention to detail at that moment.”
That motivation may have come from Sampson seeing little playing time the previous year behind Minnesota’s Kevin McHale for the U.S. team in the Pan Am Games under coach Bob Knight.
“I knew Ralph was ready to go,” said Larranaga, now the head coach at Miami of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Sampson would be the player of the year his final three seasons at Virginia and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011 after a long NBA career. He was the first overall pick by Houston of the NBA in 1983.
“He was extremely well-liked. He was a great teammate,” Jones said of Sampson. “He matured and evolved.”
Jones is now the head coach at ODU and Sampson was on hand in Norfolk this past season as James Madison University beat the Monarchs in the final seconds.
Virginia was 7-7 in the tough ACC in 1979-80 but did not make the NCAA field.
“We didn’t find our way (as a team) until we got to the NIT,” Jones recalled.
Minnesota had three future NBA players: McHale, Trent Tucker and Randy Breuer.
There was a crowd of 13,598 fans on hand at the famed Madison Square Garden for the title game.
A former sports information director at Virginia while Sampson was there was Doug Elgin, who has been the commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference for more than 30 years.
“Ralph was a small-town kid, polite, low or virtually no ego,” Elgin told Sports Illustrated last year. “He was truly a genuine person.”
Another key player for Virginia in the NIT tournament was Jeff Lamp, who like Sampson would play in the NBA. Jones was eventually the head coach at Virginia and American before landing at ODU in Norfolk in 2013.
Lamp averaged a team-high 17.4 points per game in 1979-80 while Jones tallied 6.6 points and 5.9 assists — many coming on passes to Sampson inside.
Virginia had defeated UNLV, also at Madison Square Garden, in the semifinals of the NIT. The Cavaliers won their first three games of the NIT at University Hall in Charlottesville, beating Lafayette, Boston College and Michigan.
That came after Virginia lost its first game in the ACC tournament, on Feb. 28 to Clemson. The Cavaliers also lost their last regular-season game that season, before a full house at Cole Field House at the University of Maryland.
The head coach for Virginia in 1979-80 was Terry Holland. His assistants included Craig Littlepage — who eventually became the athletic director at the school — and Larranaga, the head coach at George Mason before taking the head job at Miami nine years ago.
Virginia finished the 1979-80 season 24-10 overall as Sampson averaged 14.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per contest.
Sampson had 17 points in his first college game, against Johns Hopkins on November 30, 1979. He also had a technical in that game, according to the official boxscore.
Sampson was an assistant coach for one season for JMU in the 1990s; last month he was in Harrisonburg for a basketball clinic. He could not be reached for comment for this story.
