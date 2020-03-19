Ralph Sampson, a 1979 graduate of Harrisonburg High and an All-American center at Virginia, was an assistant basketball coach for James Madison University in the early 1990s.
Now it appears he has a bigger role in mind - interest in the head post at the Division I school in his hometown.
"It would be great to come back there and coach and bring a championship-caliber team to the new arena," Sampson told the Daily News-Record on Thursday of the head JMU post. "I am interested in that job and position as we speak. There is history there as you know, being from the area. It would be great to come back and see what I can do. I am waiting to see what the situation is right now."
Sampson was at the final men's basketball game at the Convocation Center last month and had an informal talk with Jeff Bourne, the athletic director at JMU for the past 20 years and a graduate of Brigewater College.
"It brought back memories," Sampson of that game Feb. 22 against William & Mary. Sampson played for Virginia when the Cavaliers played the second men's game at the Convocation Center in 1982.
Sampson, who turns 60 in July, said he is represented by Priority Sports of Chicago and they are working to get a formal interview with JMU and the search committee about the opening. JMU reported earlier this month Bourne would not be made available to the media until after the search was complete.
Louis Rowe, a former JMU standout, mutually parted ways with the school earlier this month after four losing seasons with the Dukes. JMU has made just one appearance in the NCAA tournament this century, five overall and just one since a 1994 appearance under Lefty Driesell. JMU was 9-21 this past season and lost March 7 in its first game in the CAA tournament.
Sampson said with the new Atlantic Union Bank Center opening in the fall the Dukes should be able to make the NCAA field every few years. JMU was pegged for fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association this past season but placed 10th out of 10 schools. Hofstra won the CAA tournament on March 10 and was headed to its first March Madness in 19 years for the NCAA event was called out due to the virus.
Sampson was the No. 1 overall pick of the Houston Rockets out of Virginia in 1983 and ended his NBA career with Washington in 1992. He was an assistant coach at JMU under Lefty Driesell from 1992-93 and was part of the coaching staff for the Phoenix Suns of the NBA in 2012-13.
The Harrisonburg native, a four-time NBA All-Star, also was a coach with a minor league basketball team in Richmond in 1999-2000. He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.
Sampson said he has several advantages over other candidates.
"Being 7-4 doesn't hurt," he said with a laugh, noting he would stand out while recruiting.
He splits his time between his home in Harrisonburg and Newport News, so current travel challenges with the coronavirus scare would not be a factor in an interview in person with JMU officials, he noted. "I go back and forth," he said. "I am already here" for a possible interview.
What would be his vision if he took over the JMU program? "You have to re-brand that thing. The school is fabulous; the new arena is going to be amazing," he said Thursday.
The Harrisonburg native noted attendance is down for JMU basketball. The program drew 3,612 fans per game in 2013-14 and that fell to about 2,100 this past season.
Sampson said a good model for a possible coaching staff would be the one Tony Bennett has put together at the University of Virginia. "I have player development experience. You have to have social media support staff," he noted.
Sampson was part of a Virginia team that won the NIT title in 1980. The next year Sampson and the Cavaliers went to the NCAA Final Four and he was a three-time player of the year in college.
"He was a great teammate," Jeff Jones, now the head coach at ODU, said of Sampson. The Harrisonburg High graduate was on hand in Norfolk earlier this season when the Dukes beat ODU in the final seconds.
Sampson led the Blue Streaks to state titles in 1978 and 1979 under former coach Roger Bergey, who played basketball at William & Mary and was inducted into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame in 2008. Bergey, a graduate of Strasburg High, was inducted to the HHS Hall of Fame in 2009.
It was national news when Sampson picked Virginia over Kentucky when he was at Harrisonburg High. It would most likely make national headlines again if he was named the head coach at JMU - just miles from his boyhood home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.