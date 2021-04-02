Things were not going very well for the University of Virginia men’s basketball team, led by Harrisonburg graduate Ralph Sampson and coached by Terry Holland, in the NCAA tournament against Tennessee 40 years ago this spring.
But two days later the Cavaliers were headed to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
“We were getting our butts kicked,” recalls former guard Jeff Jones of that game against Tennessee on March 19, 1981. “At some point in the second half during a timeout, I talked to coach Holland and convinced him to put Ralph on [Vols’ star] Dale Ellis. Coach Holland actually listened to me, give him credit for that; that really changed the game. We were really in trouble up to that point."
The Cavaliers outscored Tennessee by 13 points in the second half and won, 62-48, as Ellis was held to 13 points.
"He was a phenomenal player," Sampson, 60, told the News-Record on Friday of Ellis. "I remember guarding Ellis from baseline to baseline because no one else could stop him. It was an adjustment made by coach Holland and it worked."
In the next game, on March 21, 1981, Virginia beat BYU 74-60 in Atlanta to clinch the Final Four spot as 7-foot-4 center Sampson had 22 points and 12 rebounds. Jeff Lamp added 18 points, senior Lee Raker had 12 off the bench and Jones and Othell Wilson scored 10 each. That came a year after Virginia won the NIT title when Sampson was a freshman.
"We felt we deserved to be in the NCAA tournament the previous year," Hall of Famer Sampson said of the 1980 NIT team. "That set the stage for us working hard that summer. I was still developing as a player and college student. We all worked out together. We all bonded together. Getting to the Final Four my second year was great."
“You have to understand: I don’t know if I have been associated with a team that was as focused and locked in as that team. You had a lot of really serious, serious guys. Ralph was kind of no-nonsense. That was a real high-strung team as well. Practices could be real, real battles. We loved competing. We lived for that stuff," said Jones, now the coach at ODU.
"It was a big deal but not like it is now," Jones said of making the Final Four. "It wasn't even close."
"It was definitely an electric atmosphere at the University of Virginia," before the Final Four, Sampson said. "We were focused. We had to go to class. Coach Holland made us go to class."
Sampson turned down the NBA and decided to come back for his sophomore year to the Cavaliers. "I don't think we had any pressure at all," Sampson said. "I had great veteran players" around me.
"We went into the year very, very confident," Jones said of the 1980-81 season. "We knew we were going to be good from what we did the previous year. We really hit our stride down the stretch. We added speed that Othell Wilson and Ricky Stokes brought. I think that just made us a complete team."
Virginia was ranked No. 1 at times during regular-season play then lost in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament to Maryland on March 6, 1981 at the old Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland.
"We had expectations" going into 1980-81, Terry Gates, a 6-8 senior reserve on the Final Four team and now a banker in southeast Virginia, said. Gates spent a lot of time guarding Sampson in practice in Charlottesville.
Even with the loss to Maryland, the Cavaliers knew they would gain an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. "There was no danger; we were a shoo-in," said Jones.
Virginia beat Villanova 54-50 in its first NCAA tourney game in 1981 as Sampson had 17 points and 12 rebounds, according to basketballreference.com.
"They had a really good guard named Stewart Granger. They controlled the tempo with their offense," Jones said. "That was a very hard-fought win."
Then came the wins over Tennessee and BYU.
"That is where we wanted to be, in the Final Four," Raker, now an investment banker in Boston, said Friday. "Having Ralph come was the final piece."
The winning ways came to an end in the Final Four - Virginia lost 78-65 to North Carolina on March 28, 1981, in the national semifinals at the Spectrum in Philadelphia.
Future NBA players James Worthy and Sam Perkins combined for just 19 points for the Tar Heels, but Al Woods had 39 points to bury the Cavaliers.
"Al Woods that day was the best player on the court," Jones said.
Sampson had 11 points against UNC while Lamp, another future NBA player, had 18 points and Jones added 11.
"I felt like I made the right decision going to Virginia and making the pinnacle of college basketball," said Sampson, who was heavily recruited by Maryland and others. "We were the first team from the University of Virginia to make the Final Four."
But that was not the last game of the year for Virginia.
In the consolation game at the Final Four, the Cavaliers beat LSU 78-74 on March 30, 1981, as Lamp had 25 points, Raker had 21 and Sampson had 10 points and 11 boards off the bench on March 30, 1981.
That game also most didn't take place, as it came just hours after President Reagan as shot by John Hinckley, Jr. in Washington, D.C. The president was struck by a bullet but survived after being taken to nearby George Washington Hospital.
"There was a chance we wouldn't play," Sampson said.
Bu the NCAA held two games that night - Virginia won the consolation game and then Indiana and Coach Bob Knight beat North Carolina, coached by Dean Smith, for the title.
"We would have gladly agreed not to play," says Jones, 60, who would later coach at Virginia. A native of Kentucky, Jones was fired by the Cavaliers in 1998, and coached at American from 2000-13 before taking over at ODU.
It would be the last time a consolation game would be held at the Final Four.
Sampson, who averaged 17.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in 1980-81, was the NCAA Player of the Year in 1981 and again the next two years. He was the first-round pick of the Houston Rockets in 1983, played in the NBA through 1992 and averaged 15.4 points per contest.
Assistant coaches with Holland on that 1981 team included Jim Larranaga, now the coach at Miami, and Craig Littlepage, who would later become the athletic director at Virginia.
Jones said the University of Virginia has never had an official reunion for the 1980-81 team, though he keeps in touch with several of his former teammates. The group met a few years ago in Richmond.
"We went into that year extremely confident," Jones said of that 1981 Final Four squad. And the results showed four decades ago this week.
