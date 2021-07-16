WASHINGTON - They came to the Valley Baseball League to play in such towns as Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Now several members of the San Diego Padres, VBL alums all, are scattered around North America. They are about as far from the Shenandoah Valley as possible while still being in organized baseball in this country - and that is especially true of pitchers Emilio Pagan and Austin Adams of the Padres in almost always sunny southern California.
Pagan was with the Turks 11 years ago while Adams was down the road in Staunton that summer.
"You learn a lot about yourself," recalls Pagan, sitting in the Padres' third-base dugout before Friday's game against the Nationals. "That was my first time away from my family for an extended period of time; that is a big deal. You learn a lot about yourself; you have to grow up."
South Carolina native Pagan, 30, played with Harrisonburg in 2010 and three years later was drafted by Seattle in the 10th round out of Division II Belmont Abbey in North Carolina. Tampa native Adams, another San Diego pitcher who is 30, played for the Staunton Braves in 2010-11 and was drafted out of South Florida by the Angels in the eighth round in 2012.
"I got to play with top-notch dudes from some big-time colleges," noted Pagan, who said he was treated very well by Harrisonburg skipper Bob Wease and his family. "It was a fun summer and I enjoyed my time."
San Diego, chasing the Giants and Dodgers in the National League West division, makes its only trip of the season to Washington this weekend and began a three-game series against the Nationals on Friday night by jumping out to big lead of 11-3 after three innings.
Meanwhile, there are also two Valley alums at Double-A San Antonio in the San Diego system.
Pitcher James Reeves played with Staunton in 2013. He is a native of South Carolina, played at The Citadel in Charleston and was drafted by the Yankees in 2015. He has also spent time at Triple-A this year and had an ERA of 6.14 in 23 games out of the bullpen this season in the minors through Thursday. Reeves was able to meet Pagan and Adams in spring training with the Padres.
"Going to Staunton, Virginia was really the first place that I actually left home for a significant period of time," Reeves told the News-Record in a phone interview Friday from Texas. "It was probably the most fun I have had playing baseball in my entire life. I made some really good friends there. It was just that pure showing up to the stadium and playing."
Reeves stayed with a host family that included the pastor at a Methodist church in Verona. The pitcher went to church with the family one Sunday and was introduced the night after he got the win against Waynesboro.
"Some guy in the back starting clapping," Reeves noted. "The whole church erupted in applause. Man, I realized there is a deep-seated rivalry between Waynesboro and Staunton in this summer league."
Outfielder Michael Curry, a native of North Carolina now with San Antonio, was drafted out of the University of Georgia by the Padres in 2018 after playing for Strasburg two years earlier. Curry has spent time at Single-A Fort Wayne this year and was batting .239 overall in games through Thursday.
Washington is familiar territory for Adams. Before the 2017 season, he was traded by the Angels with pitcher Kyle McGowin to the Nats for infielder Danny Espinosa.
Adams made his Major League debut with Washington in 2017 and also pitched some with the Nationals in 2018 and 2019 before he was traded on May 4, 2019, to Seattle for pitcher Nick Wells.
Last year, the Angels traded Adams to the Padres in August.
He has been a workhorse in the bullpen this year, pitching in 40 games before the All-Star break with an ERA of 1.71. "He has been great," Pagan said of Adams. "He has been electric for us out of the bullpen and we are going to need him to stay that way."
Other Valley League alums in the San Diego system include:
* pitcher Kyle McGrath, who went to Louisville and made his MLB debut in 2017. The pitcher is now at Triple-A in the Padres' system; he played for Staunton in 2011. He had an ERA of 7.04 in 13 games, with one start, while pitching in high altitude for El Paso going into Friday's play.
* pitcher Gabe Mosser, now at Single-A Fort Wayne, is a native of Allentown, Penn., and played in college at Shippensburg. Mosser was drafted by the Padres in 2018 and after he played for Waynesboro in 2017. Mosser had an ERA of 4.20 in his first 13 games, with 10 starts, this season at Fort Wayne in Indiana.
* outfielder Michael Green, a native of Georgia, was signed out of Clemson last year by the Padres and is on the injured list with Single-A Lake Elsinore in California. Green played for Front Royal in 2018.
In games through Thursday, the Padres were 53-40 and six games back of the Giants in the National League West. The host Nationals entered the three-game series on Friday with a mark of 42-47 and were also six games back - of the Mets in the National League East.
Pagan also played infield for the Turks and as a pitcher didn't throw that hard. He never dreamed he would one day make the majors - before Friday he was 4-0 with an ERA of 3.11 in 40 games out of the bullpen this year for the Padres and he led the team with 13 holds.
His wife and two young daughters are on the road trip this weekend; they live in the Charlotte area in the winter and in Coronado near downtown San Diego during the season.
"It is cool. It has been a lot of fun," Pagan, noting young stars like former Baltimore star Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres, said of his career. "We have a lot of really talented players. I think we have a shot to do something special. I am super happy with the way my career has gone. I have been durable, knock on wood. I enjoy taking the ball when people give it to me."
Notes: Going into Friday's game, former University of Virginia standout Ryan Zimmerman was hitting .242 with nine homers for the Nationals. ... Lynchburg native and ODU product Daniel Hudson was 4-1 with an ERA of 2.39 in 25 games out of the bullpen for Washington. ... Nationals' infielder Starlin Castro was put on administrative leave for at least seven days by Major League baseball due to its domestic abuse policy. "Domestic violence is awful; there is no place for it," Washington manager Dave Martinez told reporters Friday. ... The San Diego bullpen includes former Washington pitchers Craig Stammen and Mark Melancon. ... Williamsburg native Wayne Kirby is the first base coach for the Padres; he was formerly with the Orioles. Bobby Dickerson, the third base coach for San Diego, also worked under manager Buck Showalter with the Orioles. Terry Kirby, the brother of Wayne, played football at Virginia and in the NFL. ... Former Orioles' player Ryan Flaherty is an advance scout for San Diego. His father, Ed, is the long-time baseball coach at Division III Southern Maine. ... Page County softball star Kate Gordon is slated to throw out the first pitch Saturday on JMU Night at Nationals Park. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.
