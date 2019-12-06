Bridgewater Foods’ eighth annual Christmas Parade is bringing Santa Claus to town on Saturday.
John Marklin, store owner and parade organizer, said the town had a Christmas parade years ago, and when he and his partner opened the shop, patrons shared memories of the event, which inspired him to bring the celebration back to life.
“The first year, we had a one-float parade consisting of me driving a tractor and pulling Santa and Mrs. Claus around with a bunch of kids in the trailer,” Marklin said. “We’re up to over 100 floats, and we have involvement from every organization in town, whether it’s a merchant or a youth group or a church or a not-for-profit. … It’s become the event in our town.”
Everyone starts gathering at Bridgewater Retirement Oasis Park Common Green and Community Pavilion near the Christmas tree at 9 a.m. Coffee, doughnuts and hot cocoa help keep the crowd in holiday cheer until showtime draws near. At 9:50 a.m., the national anthem begins, and at 10 a.m. Vice Mayor Fontaine Canada leads the parade through the route along Second, College and Main streets until it ends at Bridgewater Foods.
Decorated as manger scenes or elf workshops rolling down the road, the visual decorations of the floats are only half of what the parade has to offer. Classical melodies are sung by church groups, and business mascots such as Perdue chickens and mariachi bands from El Charro hand out goodies to those watching.
“We feel like this is really the start of the Christmas season. Once Thanksgiving is over, this is the event to get people into the Christmas spirit,” Marklin said.
At least five fire department vehicles will join the Christmas parade, including Old Henry, the 1940 Dodge that served as the town’s original fire truck.
After the parade, the Clauses will head over to Santa’s Village at the firehouse. Hotdogs and hot cocoa will be served, and photos with Santa are free. Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile will be parked outside alongside Shriners mini cars, while characters such as Mr. Peanut and the Pillsbury Doughboy hang out with attendees.
Donations from the event go to paying off the mortgage of the new firehouse and replacing a 32-year-old fire truck.
First Lt. Josh Shank said Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company runs 1,200 calls each year and normally has two or three paid personnel on staff and between 20 to 30 active volunteers who respond to emergencies on a regular basis. A new building had to be built before the department could purchase new apparatuses because the old building was too small to fit a modern truck.
“It still works, but it takes a little bit of time to get up and go. If we had another million dollars, we’d be happy to buy a new one and that would provide better service to the community,” Shank said. “We’re there to serve them to the best of our capacity, and with the support of their contributions, we’re working hand-in-hand with Rockingham County to keep the community safe.”
Smokey Bear will also be at the firehouse to teach families important safety tips. Shank said if possible, the department will offer fire truck rides for families.
Roads will begin closing off 15 minutes before the parade begins, so people are advised to arrive early to secure a place near the parade course before detours around town make it difficult to access main roads.
Visitors coming in from out of town can skate at the ice rink in Generations Park, which is open from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Skate rentals cost $4 and each session is $5.
Police Sgt. Lee Ann Zimmerman joined the organizing team for the parade this year and said it is a popular event that draws people from across the region to enjoy a calm and merry festivity.
“I think the community really enjoys the parade. It’s good for families; good for kids,” Zimmerman said. “I have friends from different places in the county who come and bring their kids to the parade. It’s just a relaxed atmosphere, family friendly.”
