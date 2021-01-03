Spotswood graduate Dr. Sara Smith grew up skiing at Massanutten.
Now the former McGaheysville resident has been able to hit the slopes in Colorado, where she moved in August to work for Eye Specialists for Animals in metro Denver.
"Staying active is my stress releaser," said veterinarian Smith, 33, who had been in residency at the University of Pennsylvania last summer.
But it was the sport of swimming that paved the way for Harrisonburg native Smith to attend Virginia Tech, where she was a standout for the Hokies while majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry.
A 2005 graduate of Spotswood, she was a two-time state champion in the 50 and 100-free with the Trailblazers and a Scholastic All-American even though she didn't begin year-round swimming until sixth grade. "I saw too many kids burnout" by starting earlier, said her mother, Jeannette.
Smith still holds the Virginia Tech women's record in the 50 free and 100-yard freestyle and was part of the 200 freestyle relay team that still holds the school mark - which was also established in 2009.
"It was awesome. I still miss it to this day," she said of swimming for the Hokies. "My best friends are my college teammates. We talk all of the time; they are still my best friends. I went to one of their weddings this past summer."
She placed 11th in the 50 free at the 2008 U.S. Olympic trials in Nebraska, was an All-American in the 100 freestyle, and was a five-time individual champion in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
"She was one of the smartest swimmers I've had," said former Virginia Tech assistant Braden Holloway, now the head coach at North Carolina State. "She had a very good feel for the water; she was very determined. She was a very independent person. She was very pro-active."
She is among just a handful of Division I swimmers to come out of the city/county in recent years, including her older brother Matthew (University of Connecticut from 2000-04); Tyler (Tennessee) and Adam (Kentucky) Gustafson of Turner Ashby; and Jessica Arnold, who also competed for Spotswood and Virginia Tech.
After leaving Blacksburg, Smith went to veterinarian school at North Carolina State. She helped out as a volunteer coach with the swimming team there under Holloway.
"I did one year of volunteering coaching for them," said Smith, who went to McGaheysville Elementary and Montevideo Intermediate. "I kept involved a little bit."
"I think she would have been good in whatever (career) she wanted to do," Holloway said Sunday.
Smith competed in club swimming and as a junior and senior at Spotswood for coach Barbara Palmer. Her head coach at Virginia Tech was Ned Skinner.
After graduating from Virginia Tech, Smith worked hard for nearly a decade to reach a professional goal in the past year.
She first got her Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 2015 from North Carolina State and completed a one-year small animal surgical and medical internship at Colorado State University the following year.
Smith went back to North Carolina State for an ophthalmology research fellowship, then completed a three-year comparative residency in early 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania.
She has passed the two sections of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists (ACVO) board examination and is scheduled to take the final section in March after that was postponed due to the pandemic.
"I finished up my residency in early 2020. It took some time to study and then COVID happened," said Smith, who was able to study during much of the pandemic this spring. "I had a job set up here in Denver for over a year now. I knew I was coming out there; it is a private practice" in the south part of metro Denver.
Working in Denver, she has seen how the pandemic has had an impact on her profession. For one, many people have adopted pets while spending even more time inside.
"For us, I still go to work every day," said Smith, who lives in Littleton and works four days a week for about 10 hours a day. "We can't do anything from home. The biggest difference is we don't always have clients come in (to the office), which can be hard. At my location, we are tiny so we let the clients come in."
"Veterinarian medicine has been extremely busy," she added. "As more and more people are at home, I think they have adopted more animals. And now also (clients) can make all of their appointments. Our clients have no problem coming in at 1 p.m. on a Wednesday, which they probably wouldn't have been able to do before. Veterinarian medicine as a whole, including specialty medicines, has been super, super busy."
One benefit of being in Denver is taking advantage of the outdoors.
"That is one of the reasons I came out here," she said. "I spent a year out here before my residency in Pennsylvania. I fell in love with it. I grew up skiing at Massanutten and my mom is actually a ski instructor there. I do enjoy skiing and hiking and the lifestyle. It is similar to western Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. I have been in the water a couple of times this year. Being an athlete, I like to keep in shape."
