LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater vs. DeSales in Fayetteville, North Carolina, 11 a.m.
Southern Virginia at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 12 p.m.
James Madison at N.C. State, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater vs. Aracadia in Fayetteville, N.C., 5 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College Men's
Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
Roanoke at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
Towson at James Madison, 8 p.m.
College Women's
Emory & Henry at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys
North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 2:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison vs. Kansas in Clearwater, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
James Madison vs. Missouri in Clearwater, Fla., 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
East Rockingham at Region 2B championships at Strasburg, 10:30 a.m.
Harrisonburg at Region 5D championships at North Stafford, 11 a.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College Women
Bridgewater at VMI Indoor Classic, 10 a.m.
College Men
Bridgewater at VMI Indoor Classic, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
James Madison at N.C. State, 1 p.m.
Bridgewater at Methodist, 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College Women's
UNC Wilmington at James Madison, 2 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women's
James Madison vs. Connecticut in Sparks, Md., 12 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison vs. South Carolina in Clearwater, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Larry Sharpe Memorial in Hagerstown, Md., TBA
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Larry Sharpe Memorial in Hagerstown, Md., TBA
