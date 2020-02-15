LOCAL SCHEDULE

TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Bridgewater vs. DeSales in Fayetteville, North Carolina, 11 a.m.

Southern Virginia at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 12 p.m.

James Madison at N.C. State, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater vs. Aracadia in Fayetteville, N.C., 5 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College Men's

Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

Roanoke at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

Towson at James Madison, 8 p.m.

College Women's

Emory & Henry at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys

North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 2:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison vs. Kansas in Clearwater, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

James Madison vs. Missouri in Clearwater, Fla., 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

East Rockingham at Region 2B championships at Strasburg, 10:30 a.m.

Harrisonburg at Region 5D championships at North Stafford, 11 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College Women

Bridgewater at VMI Indoor Classic, 10 a.m.

College Men

Bridgewater at VMI Indoor Classic, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

James Madison at N.C. State, 1 p.m.

Bridgewater at Methodist, 2 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College Women's

UNC Wilmington at James Madison, 2 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women's

James Madison vs. Connecticut in Sparks, Md., 12 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison vs. South Carolina in Clearwater, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Larry Sharpe Memorial in Hagerstown, Md., TBA

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Larry Sharpe Memorial in Hagerstown, Md., TBA

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.