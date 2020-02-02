BOYS
Eastern Mennonite 58, Christ Chapel 52
CHRIST CHAPEL (52) — J. Wilson 4 1-4 10, C. Wilson 1 0-0 2, Pulley 4 5-8 14, Cavezza 4 1-1 9, Perrier 0 0-0 0, Cunningham 1 1-2 3, Sisco 2 0-0 6, Garrison 0 1-2 1, Hall-Taylor 3 1-3 7. Totals 19 10-20 52.
EASTERN MENNONITE (58) — A. Hatter 1 5-6 8, Cardoza 0 0-0 0, Church 4 0-0 11, D. Hatter 0 0-0 0, Bellamy 0 0-0 0, Gillenwater 4 3-3 12, Jones 1 0-0 2, Mahlong 5 9-14 19, Hess 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 17-23 58.
Christ Chapel;12;10;10;20—52
Eastern Mennonite;21;7;9;21—58
3-Point Goals — Christ Chapel 4 (Sisco 2, J. Wilson, Pulley), Eastern Mennonite 5 (Church 3, A. Hatter, Gillenwater).
Graham 76, Spotswood 61
GRAHAM (76) — Turner 2 1-3 6, Owens 6 2-2 19, Dales 4 2-3 10, Graves 7 7-8 23, Dawson 3 5-5 12, Ray 1 0-0 2, Blevins 1 0-0 3, Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 18-23 76.
SPOTSWOOD (61) — D. Good 0 2-2 2, Pacheco 1 2-2 7, C. Good 0 0-0 0, J. Shifflett 1 1-2 3, High 7 3-8 17, Williams 2 0-0 4, Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Watson 0 0-1 0, Lawrence 0 0-1 0, Smith 8 8-8 28, M. Shifflett 0 0-0 0, Caldwell 0 0-0 0, Dansey 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 16-24 76.
Graham;22;19;15;20—76
Spotwood;6;19;16;20—61
3-Point Goals — Graham 10 (Owens 5, Graves 2, Turner, Dawson, Blevins), Spotswood 5 (Smith 4, Pacheco).
