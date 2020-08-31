Life in isolation seems better managed when equipped with a new furry friend, as adoptions at Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA for 2020 are up nearly 20% compared to last year.
The local shelter saw a flurry of furry activity on Saturday for its second annual Clear The Shelter event to find pets new families and increase shelter space.
Last year, 29 pets were adopted from the shelter during Clear the Shelter of 35 available: 17 dogs and 12 cats. Different from last year, this year suggested interested adopters schedule appointments in one-hour blocks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the shelter. This weekend, about 40 animals were available for adoption, but only eight dogs were available this time around as most of the pets in need of new homes were cats.
Some people came with their hearts set on a certain animal they had viewed online or met previously, but several adopters met their new best friend accidentally at the shelter, with the help of shelter volunteers and staff.
Weyers Cave resident Marty Judd and his daughter, Hayden, were first in line on Saturday to bring a new cat home. After taking care of a neighborhood stray for several months, the disappearance of the cat left a hole in the family’s heart that could only be filled by a new furry friend.
Every day, Hayden Judd looked online at the selection of cats available, and she came in on Saturday with her heart set on three kitties, either Pete, Ginger or Niro. Her dream kitty would get along with the family Labrador and be playful and snuggly. But after playing with each kitten, she was no closer to making a decision.
After seven years at the shelter, animal care technician Connie Delamater has learned to really understand the cats and enjoys playing matchmaker. On Saturday, she helped find the perfect match for the Judds.
“A lot of people want a certain color or a certain gender … but when I find out what they’re looking for, I show them others because I spend time with them,” she said.
The black horse in the race was Scotty, a limp-tailed cat, too old to be described as a kitty, but the developed personality won Hayden Judd’s heart.
“He just seems like a really nice cat. I think he’d be a good cat for me,” she said.
There was a total of 33 adoptions: 27 cats and six dogs.
Adoption rates range from $50 to $250 at the local SPCA, depending on the age, size and type of animal, but Saturday’s event dropped the price of adoption to a flat $25. Included in the adoption fee are vaccines, microchipping, alteration surgery, diagnostics and medical treatment.
The SPCA may see five or six adoptions in a day, but Executive Director Huck Nawaz said Clear the Shelter is an important annual program because the number of animals available for adoption does not reflect the total amount of animals being monitored by the organization.
“In our care, we have 160 animals and about another 70 in foster. The discrepancy there is, being an open-admissions shelter, we have animals waiting to be reunited with owners, undergoing treatment,” Nawaz said.
Nazaw said the intake of dogs this year has been lower and adoption rates higher while summer is a routinely hot period for cat intakes, mostly strays from the county. As of Sunday, two dogs were still available for adoption, Fred and Belle, as well as 22 cats.
