As information about COVID-19 continues to circulate, some events in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City are being canceled and postponed. Compiled below is a list of schedule changes, being updated as news comes in.
- NewBridges Immigrant Resource Center's Taste of the World, originally scheduled for March 21, is postponed until further notice.
- The band AVALON, scheduled to perform at Mt. Olive Brethren Church on April 16, canceled the remaining dates of THE CALLED Tour. All ticket holders will be issued a refund within 7 days.
- Highland County's 62nd Maple Festival has been officially postponed. Scheduled for March 14-15 and 21-22, the annual celebration is delayed until further notice.
- Senior Expo, planned for April 25 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, is postponed.
- Timberville Volunteer Fire Department's Fried Tenderloin Sandwich sale, scheduled for March 14, is canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.