Max Scherzer gave up just one earned run in 7.2 innings as the visiting Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Friday.
Lynchburg native and ODU product Daniel Hudson got a hold for the Nats and Brad Hand finished up the save by getting one out. Juan Soto hit a homer for the Nationals.
The Orioles also won, beating the Indians 3-1 in Baltimore as Ryan Mountcastle - a former star for Triple-A Norfolk - hit a homer and Keegan Akin started and did not allow a run in five innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.