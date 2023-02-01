The college access nonprofit Scholars Latino Initiative has begun its second decade in Virginia by welcoming its newest chair and four new members to its board of directors, according to a press release.
Fawn-Amber Montoya will be the new chairwoman. A board member since 2021, she is associate dean for diversity, inclusion and external engagement at James Madison University.
The four new board members are: Steve Burkholder of Broadway, Lisette Carbajal of Richmond, Hector Cendejas of Arlington, and Diana Patterson of Winchester.
“At its core, SLI is a community-based organization led by volunteer board members committed to our mission to support higher education opportunities for Latinx young people,” said Jason Good in a press release. Good served as chair from 2019 to 2022 and is the vice president for enrollment management at Ringling College of Art and Design. “The board has provided vital leadership in SLI’s founding and development over the past decade, bringing us to this moment, and its current and growing strength promises an even brighter future.”
Incorporated in 2012 and a 501©(3) nonprofit, SLI creates college access opportunities through collaborations with public school teachers and local university faculty, staff and student mentors.
SLI also offers financial assistance to its scholars, and has awarded more than $468,000 in college scholarships, computer awards, and dual enrollment tuition assistance. Its alumni have attended 21 colleges and universities.
The newly appointed chair and four new board members have backgrounds in higher education, finance, government affairs and policy, social work, advocacy, and business.
