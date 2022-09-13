The final reading of a policy that would require teachers to inform parents of a student’s request for a name change occurred at Monday’s Rockingham County School Board meeting.
The policy was brought forth by School Board member Matt Cross. The policy is in response to Cross learning that the school division does not have a policy for informing parents of a student’s desire to be called something that does not match their PowerSchool records.
The policy has undergone some change since it was first introduced, namely a provision that would require disciplinary action up to dismissal if a teacher doesn’t report to parents a name change request. Cross has said that the school division already has a process for discipline for employees, and he didn’t feel like that provision was needed.
Many people have turned out to School Board meetings over the past few months since the policy was introduced to speak in favor of and against the name change policy. The former say that parents have a right to know important things going on with their child and that schools shouldn’t keep things from parents. The latter feel that the policy targets trans students and potentially outs them to parents who may not be supportive. In addition, the policy would require parents to give consent to a student name change.
“That’s the most important part of this policy, partnering with parents,” Cross said.
Two people came out Monday to discuss the policy specifically during public comment — one for and one against Cross’ policy.
Cindy Hill said she was in favor of the policy, and the opposition worrying about student safety is in fact the opposite.
“Parents can then provide support and get some good counseling for their child,” Hill said.
Michael Stempel was against the policy, which he said discriminates against trans students despite laws that specifically protect trans students. He said that Cross’ policy was a political move and possibly to motivate the voter base.
Stempel read several letters to the editor printed in the Daily News-Record by local residents following the Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education that ended segregation in schools. The anti-integration arguments being made in the letters resemble the arguments being made by parents and community members in support of the parental notification policy.
Now that the policy has been presented at a public meeting as an information item, the School Board can potentially vote on the policy at the board’s next meeting on Sept. 26.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl additionally presented a policy update on cellphone and other device use in schools.
The policy that allowed students to use their personal electronic devices in the classroom was passed before their Rockingham County Public Schools devices had been issued, Scheikl said. Now that students have those devices the policy that has allowed students to use their own personal devices has become a huge distraction, Scheikl said. It’s something Scheikl said is being seen across the country.
The policy that Scheikl is proposing would allow students to have their personal devices in their possession, but they must be stored at all times in their book bag.
A survey was sent out to parents asking what level of cellphone use students should have at the middle school level and the high school level. About 4,000 surveys were filled out.
The option that was overwhelmingly chosen by respondents at both the middle and high school level was that students can have their cellphones but they must stay in their book bag.
The new cellphone policy could be voted on Sept. 26 now that it has been presented as an information item.
