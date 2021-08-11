In Renee Reed’s eight years as a member of the Rockingham County School Board, she has seen passionate responses from community members over a variety of issues. But she said Monday’s meeting was “one of the more difficult ones.”
There have been three main issues on the minds of county residents as well as people across the commonwealth — critical race theory, masking this fall, and transgender students’ rights to use the bathroom. And while critical race theory has been addressed and answered, and the bathroom issue has been addressed by the U.S. Supreme Court, members of the public have flocked to recent School Board meetings in the hundreds to address the issues.
While it’s not new for School Board members to see crowds of hundreds in attendance, it’s not every day members of the audience act as unruly as they have at the past two meetings. Reed, chairwoman of the board, struggled to get the meeting started, fighting over the sound of chanting, clapping and booing.
Reed had to issue reminders every few speakers to take deep breaths and not speak over those talking. Reed didn’t even have time to address the flagrant disregard for the way a School Board meeting is supposed to unfold.
It got to the point Monday when Reed told members of the audience that if they couldn’t get themselves in order, she would need to adjourn the meeting and schedule it for another time. It’s something Reed has never done or seen done by this School Board in the eight years she’s been a member.
“It crossed my mind, but the information and dialogue were important to present at this meeting,” Reed said.
With only two weeks left before the start of school, it would have been a time crunch to reschedule the meeting due to unruly attendees when such an important matter such as mask-wearing for the safety of students and staff needed to be addressed.
While the issue of transgender students’ rights was the main topic addressed by speakers Monday, mask-wearing was the charge that electrified the room.
Those who arrived early to the meeting mostly took the mask they were offered when walking into the auditorium at Spotswood High School and donned it. As the crowd gathered, an anti-mask sentiment grew and spread. By time the meeting was called to order, chants and “announcements” by attendees to not wear a mask were rampant.
But, like other hot-button topics right now, the issue has been settled, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said. An amendment to Senate Bill 1303, passed by the General Assembly months ago, states that school divisions must convene school full-time and in-person this fall. They also must adhere to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the best of their abilities.
Scheikl has been in contact with elected officials and attorneys to verify the language and intent of the law. And while they are still awaiting legal services guidance at the state level, Scheikl said the letter of the law, as it stands, must be adhered to.
Scheikl made a presentation to the School Board on Monday about the current COVID-19 case load, the most up-to-date research on how the delta variant affects children, and steps moving forward. While Scheikl said a number of factors could contribute to mask-wearing being optional, they are not currently present.
Scheikl said he cannot predict what the Aug. 23 School Board meeting will hold but hopes officials can refocus on important education issues that haven’t already been decided by the courts or lawmakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.