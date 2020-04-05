The Harrisonburg School Board has announced an emergency meeting to be held virtually on Thursday at 7 p.m. in closed session to discuss COVID-19 and the impact it is having on local revenue and how that might affect construction of the new high school.
Construction on the high school has halted until the School Board can consider its options, which include delaying construction by a year, which is the recommendation of the city manager, slowing down construction or delaying it, said School Board Chairman Andy Kohen.
The nature of Thursday's meeting will be to discuss with the School Board's attorney the options that the board has given the contract it has with Nielsen Builders Inc.
“This is a very serious fiscal matter,” he said. “We have to have all the facts before the board can make a decision. We’re on very uneven grounds.”
Pending the School Board’s meeting on Thursday is a vote by City Council on Monday to allow the board members to remotely conduct a meeting. Currently, a physical quorum is required to conduct a meeting.
In December, City Council approved a contract with Nielsen to build the school on property between South Main Street and Interstate 81, south of Stone Spring Road.
Terms of the deal put the maximum construction cost at $87.2 million, with an opening in August 2022. Nielsen broke ground on the project shortly after the contract was approved.
In February, council approved issuing up to $141 million in bonds, about $105 million of which were to fund the high school project.
City spokesman Michael Parks said staff had begun the process to sell the bonds, which includes a review by ratings agencies, but did not issue them.
“We were prepared to do it, but we never got to that point,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.