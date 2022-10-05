Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series about the school resource officers in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City public schools.
PENN LAIRD — When deputy Rodrigo Alvarez was a student at Spotswood High School and Massanutten Technical Center there were two school resource officers he interacted with.
Alvarez remembers looking up to these gentlemen and enjoyed their presence while in high school between 2011 and 2015.
“I remember watching them and thinking he was really cool with all of the students,” Alvarez said. “I looked up to them.”
One of those officers, Capt. Chad Dofflemyer, is still the SRO at Massanutten Technical Center and is now the supervisor of the SRO program. And now, Alvarez is an SRO too.
“I knew it was something I really wanted to do,” Alvarez said. He knew it when he was a student in the criminal justice program at MTC.
Alvarez became a police officer in 2018 and worked in the regional jail and as a patrol officer. Two years ago, however, the SRO position became available at Spotswood High School, Alvarez’ alma mater.
Alvarez knew it was the opportunity he was looking for — to not only be an SRO but to be an SRO at the school he attended. In addition to Spotswood High School, he is the SRO for Montevideo Middle School, Peak View Elementary School, South River Elementary and Cub Run Elementary School. Alvarez is the product of SHS, Montevideo and Peak View.
Last year, Alvarez was able to go back to Peak View Elementary School to speak with students. Peak View, like all of the schools in the Penn Laird area, has a growing population of Spanish-speaking students.
It took Alvarez back to his own time in English learners classes. In fact, it was his own former EL teacher who invited him to come back and speak with students.
Alvarez was able to speak to them in both English and Spanish, which he said was a special moment.
“I don’t think they knew I could speak Spanish,” Alvarez said.
But his primary school and where his office is located is Spotswood High School. He gets to school early so he can greet students as they get off the bus. He then spends time in his office before classes start. Alvarez has an open door policy and a basket of honey buns on his desk. Students are welcome to come in, talk, grab a snack, whatever they need, Alvarez said.
Sometimes students ask for advice, like what to expect when going to traffic court because they received a moving violation. Sometimes they just want to vent, Alvarez said.
“Sometimes I just listen,” Alvarez said.
There is also the school safety aspect to the SRO job. Every day Alvarez makes sure doors are properly locked.
But the SRO is about forming relationships with students, just like the SROs during Alvarez’ time at Spotswood High School.
“I know juveniles can think police officers can be mean,” Alvarez said, citing traffic stops and the like. “But they can come up to me and just talk to me.”
