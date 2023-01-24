FILE - Djifa Lee, a second-grade teacher at Saunders Elementary, center, stands with her daughter as she speaks in front of the Newport News School Board at the Newport News Public Schools Administration building on Jan. 17, 2023, in Newport News, Va., following a shooting at Richneck Elementary by a six-year-old that left a teacher in critical condition. As kids' behavior reaches crisis points after the stress and isolation of pandemic shutdowns, many schools are facing pressure from critics to rethink their approaches to discipline — including policies intended to reduce suspensions and expulsions. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)