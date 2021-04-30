Kyle Schwarber ended his first month with the Washington Nationals in dramatic fashion on Friday night.
The lefty slugger hit a two-run homer in the last of the 10th as the Nationals rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 at Nationals Park. The Marlins took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 10th inning.
Schwarber, who played for the Cubs last year, also hit a walkoff homer on April 16 to beat Arizona 1-0. That also came on a Friday night.
He is hitting just .206 this year but has come up with some big moments.
