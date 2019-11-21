In a marriage of Scots-Irish culture and mountain music, Kyle Carey is performing Gaelic Americana music today at the Massanutten Regional Library.
The Shenandoah Valley has deep ties to Scots-Irish lineage that go back to when Irish immigrants came to the U.S. to escape the potato famine of the 1740s. Appalachia has also always been a harbor for folk music. To celebrate the two cultures, the Central Library is hosting Carey tonight from 7 to 8:30.
Susan Versen, head of reference at the Central Library, is responsible for this season’s events at the library and coordinated to bring the Gaelic Americana artist to the area. She said the library hosted a country music performance by Gary Reid in 2018 and thought Carey was another voice who would be enjoyed by locals.
“We thought it would be music appealing to the area due to the Scotch-Irish background in the Valley,” Versen said.
Carey said she grew up appreciating folk melodies and poetry. She was not exposed to Celtic music until college and was inspired to pursue the language and craft.
“It wasn’t until my sophomore year that I sort of came back around to folk music and then that led me to starting to listen to Celtic music,” Carey said. “Maybe it kind of spoke to me too, because my heritage is Irish and Scottish, so I felt like it really resonated with me.”
Inspired to combine the Scottish and American folk styles of music in an authentic way, Carey traveled to Nova Scotia on a Fulbright Fellowship to learn Scottish Gaelic and eventually joined a yearlong, fully immersive Gaelic program in Isle of Skye, Scotland.
Many of Carey’s songs are original tracks in English to the style of Celtic music, but she said she also enjoys taking Gaelic songs and composing them with an American folk twist.
“I’ve recorded traditional Gaelic songs, and I’ve kind of reinterpreted them, and I really enjoy doing that,” she said. “I really enjoy giving them a different spin.”
Carey’s record “The Art of Forgetting” was ranked among the Top 20 best folk albums of 2018 by PopMatters. It also rang in at No. 9 on Billboard’s Heatseeker’s North East charts for 2018 and No. 3 on the Folk Radio charts.
Mike Davies, a writer for the European music journal Folk Radio, wrote: “Underscoring both her skill as a storyteller and her background as a musical ethnologist alongside her songwriting craft and understated, intimate and engaging vocals, if ‘North Star’ was a coming of age, Carey’s third album marks her blossoming into a rich maturity.”
The World Music Network’s album “Rough Guide to Women of the World” also features a song by Carey. She said her songs are stories of those around her that she shares in hopes to spread positivity and joy through her craft.
“I feel like we’re kind of in a time where we just need all the joy we can get, so if I can feel like I’ve helped people feel better for a couple hours, I really just feel like that’s valuable. That makes me feel very rewarded with what I’m doing,” Carey said.
It is not unusual for Carey to perform at libraries as opposed to stages and pubs because she views her music as a cultural and educational opportunity that is free to explore.
“I do consider it to be a journey. When I perform, we go to all these different places, and I think people really enjoy that,” Carey said. “I like to sort of bring another culture, too, to places, which is why I find performances at libraries to be really fulfilling because you can go to the small towns and bring a bit of a cultural event, and I feel like people just really appreciate that.”
Versen said Massanutten Regional Library is working to incorporate more art events into its itinerary so families have access to a comfortable space with a variety of perspectives.
“It’s part of our mission to provide cultural opportunities for the community and provide a space for the community to gather,” Versen said. “Libraries are expanding what we do and how we serve our communities so we are excited to offer more things.”
Tonight’s event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.
