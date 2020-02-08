Turner Ashby High School will present “Hello Dolly!” from Feb. 27-29 at 7 p.m. and on March 1 at 2:30 p.m. “Hello Dolly!” is a musical comedy based on the play “The Matchmaker” by Thornton Wilder. Following Dolly in New York City as she works her matchmaking magic, audiences will fall in love with this love-twisted, love-sick story set in the early 20th century. Tickets are available by calling (540) 430-9775 or for online order at tahs.booktix.com. Premium seating is $12 and regular admission fluctuates from $6-10, depending on seat.
Spotswood High School is bringing Disney’s “Newsies” to Rockingham County for the first time from Feb. 13-15 at 7 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. “Newsies” shares the true story of the newsboys’ strike of 1899 after owners of New York newspapers up prices and leave wages low. Eight students from Spotswood Elementary School and Montevideo Middle School join the cast as an early introduction to high school theater. Preferred center seating is $15, preferred side seating is $12 and regular seating is $10. Tickets are available online at spotswoodmusic.seatyourself.biz.
East Rockingham High School shares the classic story of “Fiddler on the Roof” starting Feb. 20-22 at 7 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. Set in Imperial Russia in the early 1900s, the plot centers on Tevye and his five daughters as he attempts to preserve the traditions of their Jewish faith while the three eldest fight for their right to marry for love while also struggling to survive the Tsar’s eviction of Jewish families from their villages. Tickets are $10 for general adult seating, $5 for general senior/student seating and $12 for preferred/center seating. Tickets can be ordered at seatyourself.biz/erockinghamhs or by calling the school at (540) 298-7450.
Broadway High School presents Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” from Feb. 20-22 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. Based on the classic story of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” audiences are invited to sing along with the Oompa-Loompas as the group of children fail to resist the delicious temptations of Wonka’s sweet treat factory. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Dustin Kline at (540) 810-6236, by pick-up at Snow and Ice Christmas and Gift Store in Harrisonburg or online at https://broadwayhs.seatyourself.biz. Thursday’s show is $7 general admission and Friday to Sunday’s ticket prices range from $8-12 depending on seating area.
Eastern Mennonite School performed the musical “Little Women” in late January and is offering a steampunk take on “Alice In Wonderland” for the next spring theater production. On March 20 and 21, Lewis Caroll’s fantasy world of Wonderland gets an anachronistic science fiction spin as Alice is joined by the Cheshire Cat in a topsy-turvy, wacky landscape. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens and available for purchase by calling (540) 236-6025, at the school’s front office or online at easternmennonite.org/tickets.
