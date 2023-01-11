The search firm hired to help recruit and hire the next Superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools gave a presentation at a meeting Monday night.
BWP & Associates, Ltd. is no stranger to Rockingham County Public Schools. They were retained in 2017 and helped find the current Superintendent, Oskar Scheikl, a Central Office employee at the time.
E. Wayne Harris, associate consultant for BWP, and Kevin Castner, President and Executive Director for BWP, spoke to the School Board Monday night and outlined the process that will take place over the coming months. The two have 25 years of experience as school division superintendents.
“We know our purpose... to do everything in our power to assist you and identify a pool of candidates,” Harris said.
The two reiterated that they are not making any decisions or promoting candidates over others. They will use the breadth of their firm to seek out a pool of candidates from across the country based on a profile that the School Board will approve, vet the candidates and suggest interview procedures.
“We will personalize this search for you,” Castner said.
One decision that needed to be made at Monday night’s meeting before BWP could post the listing was whether the School Board wished to have an open or confidential search and hiring process.
The latter would allow sitting Superintendents to apply for the Rockingham County Schools position confidently. An open search would see fewer candidates because fewer individuals were likely to apply knowing their names, and current positions would be made public.
The School Board deferred to Search Committee Chairperson Charlette McQuilkin to make the decision. The School Board ultimately approved a confidential search with a unanimous vote.
Castner told the School Board that BWP promises that whoever is hired will be with the school division for at least two years. And if that doesn’t happen, they will come back and do another search for free.
The need for a new Superintendent arose in September when current Superintendent Oskar Scheikl announced that he would be retiring at the end of the current fiscal year.
Scheikl began his teaching career in Rockingham County and has been superintendent since 2017.
A native of Salzburg, Austria, Scheikl left the University of Salzburg and came to the U.S. in 1992 after six years of studying history and law. He attended James Madison University, where he received an undergraduate degree in December 1994. He later earned a doctorate in education from the University of Virginia.
He has spent his professional career in Rockingham County, starting as a social studies teacher at Broadway High School in 1995. He also was a soccer coach at Broadway High School and is the head coach of the Spotswood High School girls soccer team.
Scheikl taught for five years before moving to the Central Office to work as an administrative software implementation specialist and was later promoted to supervisor of student information.
In July 2011, he was appointed director of information management and oversaw the division’s digital conversion initiative, which sought to integrate technology in the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.