Two months after former Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English left for a job in Henrico County, city officials have yet to start the search for his replacement.
Michael Parks, city spokesman, said the city is in the final stages of hiring a new human resources director, then it will turn its eyes on a new police chief.
“It would be difficult to do both of those national searches at the same time,” Parks said.
English was hired in September 2018.
Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho is serving as interim chief.
Camacho retired as a captain from New Jersey’s Camden County Police Department on Oct. 1 after 25 years of service.
He was an officer with the Camden Police Department when it disbanded in 2012. He had worked for the department since 1994. He was among the first hired in the newly formed police force that — over the years — significantly reduced the murder and violent crime rates.
English created the deputy position and hired Camacho in December 2019.
Camacho has received several key endorsements, including English and Karen Thomas, president of the Northeast Neighborhood Association.
“You don’t hire your No. 2 if you’re not confident he can be a No. 1,” English said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s more than capable of doing [the job]. He would definitely be highly recommended.”
Said Thomas: “[Camacho] has a lot of the same policies and thoughts Chief English had. I’m 110% confident he should be the next chief of the Harrisonburg Police Department.”
