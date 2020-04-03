Basketball standout Kristi Toliver, a Harrisonburg High graduate, will have to wait for her return to the Sparks of LA.
The WNBA announced Friday the start of training camp and the season would be delayed due to COVID-19 concerns. The season was slated to begin May 15.
Toliver signed a free-agent deal with the Sparks after leading the Washington Mystics to the WNBA title last year.
A guard from the University of Maryland, Toliver played for the Sparks from 2010-16 before heading to Washington.
She has been an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards of the NBA.
"While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principles will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employee," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.
Toliver has averaged 12.4 points per contest in 339 games in her WNBA career. She has also played overseas, including stops in Russia, Slovakia and Hungary.
BC's Gauntt Honored
Mason Gauntt, a faceoff specialist for Bridgewater College, was named Friday the to Maverik men's Division III Media All-American by Inside Lacrosse of Baltimore.
The junior was 90 of 125 (72 percent) on faceoffs with 67 groundballs in five games this past season. He also caused two turnovers and had one goal. He led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in faceoff percentage and ranked second in groundballs; he placed sixth in the nation in groundballs and 15th in faceoff winning percentage.
In three of his last four games he had three of the best single-game face-off totals in program history: 21, 23 and 22. He had 16, 17 and 15 groundballs in three of his last four outings - also among the best in school history.
Gauntt, from York, Pennsylvania, is the second All-American in school history on the men's side. The other, Eric Husselbaugh, is also expected to return for the 2021 season.
EMU Field Hockey
Junior Lauren Hartzler and sophomore Skylar Hedgepeth of Smithfield were named to the 2019 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division III Scholars of Distinction. The Scholars of Distinction recognizes student-athletes who garnered a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Loss Of Legend
Wilson Memorial High announced Friday that long-time cross country, indoor and outdoor track coach Gary Kessler had died. "Coach Kessler won multiple state titles at WMHS, is a Hall of Famer, but should be remembered most for his service to the multitude of (Wilson) athletes," according to the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.