ROANOKE — Two valued assets for the high school basketball postseason are firepower and depth.
William Fleming had both Friday night, which is one of the main reasons the Colonels were able to get past stubborn Harrisonburg 74-57 in the Region 5D opener.
The Blue Streaks (16-8) stayed on task until the Colonels (19-3) pulled away in the second half. In so doing, the Colonels won their 15th straight game.
“We were consistent throughout the game,” Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said. “There were a couple of moments there when we did not play well, but for the most part, we were consistent and I was pleased by that.”
Harrisonburg saw its season end in the opening round at Fleming for the second year in a row. That despite a strong third quarter in which the Streaks buried 10 of 13 shots from the floor while scoring 24 points.
The problem was, the resourceful Colonels match the opponent’s scoring total for the quarter despite having Donovan St. Juste and Dashaun Grogan seated on the bench with eight fouls between them.
Grogan would eventually foul out with 22 points and four of his team’s 10 treys.
That Harrisonburg was not able to exploit the situation to its advantage was a disappointment to its coach Don Burgess, who played in college at nearby Radford.
“We knew that [St. Juste] was putting up big numbers, but it was some of those other guys who are so athletic and quick,” Burgess said. “When they stretched the defense, they were able to get to the paint some.”
That’s why Harrisonburg could not take advantage of one of its primary strengths.
“We’ve been hanging our hats on our defense,” Burgess said. “One of the main things about being a good defensive team is being able to score and making the other team take the ball out of bounds so you can get back and set up your defense. Tonight, when our shots were not falling, we were in retreat defense.
“Against as athletic and talented a team as they have, you cannot be in retreat defense all the time.”
St. Juste returned from being parked on the bench to finish the evening with 25 points.
Harrisonburg, fresh off a Valley tourney title, got 12 points from Claudeson Tacy and 10 Jaziel Mensah.
