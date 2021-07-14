The Valley Baseball League season is over for Covington, as first reported by NBC 29 TV in Charlottesville.
“The @CvilleTomSoxVBL games against Covington scheduled for July 14th and 17th have been canceled, due to a #COVID-19 case within the Lumberjacks’ program, and subsequent contact tracing. The remainder of Covington’s season has been canceled,” the station said on social media on Tuesday.
Covington last played at home Monday night against the Harrisonburg Turks and split a doubleheader, with Covington winning the first game 3-2 while the Turks came back to win the nightcap 2-1 under veteran skipper Bob Wease.
“The Covington games are now extra nights off for their scheduled opponents,” VBL commissioner/president Bruce Alger wrote in a text to the News-Record on Tuesday night. “Bob Wease has assured me that his players are safe and had no contact tracing issues with the Covington players at their DH or the All-Star game on Sunday. Based on that information they are able to continue playing.”
What exactly does contact tracing mean in the VBL?
“For any player who comes within six feet of a player who has been exposed to the virus for 15 minutes in a 24-hour period,” Alger noted. “There’s no problem if the player has been vaccinated, if not, the player is immediately quarantined for 10 days.”
The Turks were already scheduled to be off on Tuesday and are slated to play at Waynesboro today. Covington is 10-22 and last in the South Division and 14 games back of first-place Charlottesville.
“It’s a very tough day for the Lumberjacks family,” the team put on its Facebook page late Tuesday afternoon. “We have had a player test positive for COVID-19 and due to contact tracing and using the utmost amount of caution our season is over.”
On the field, Harrisonburg pitcher Liam McDonnell of JMU was named the Signs USA pitcher of the week after he allowed no runs in two games. He is 2-0 with an ERA of 3.10 this summer.
In local baseball on Tuesday:
RCBL
New Market 11, Bridgewater 0 (7): Luke Estep hit a grand slam for the visiting Shockers in the fifth inning and New Market won 11-0 in seven innings at Ray Heatwole Field over Bridgewater.
Broadway graduate Kirk Messick made the start on the mound for New Market while the Reds went with veteran Derek Shifflett, who had two hits at the plate and went the distance on the mound and faced 41 batters.
Messick allowed no runs and only four hits as he pitched all seven innings. George Auel had three hits for the Shockers, Luke Keister scored three runs and Henry Delavergne had two hits and two runs.
Clover Hill 18, Broadway 8: At Buck Bowman Park, the Bruins starting pitcher was Jacob Petersheim while the host Bucks went with Sam Imeson. Petersheim went three innings and gave up four runs while Imeson allowed three earned runs in 4.2 innings. Clover Hill led 10-5 in the sixth and won as Josh Eberly of Clover Hill drove in five runs and Alex Knicely drove in four.
Stuarts Draft 14, Elkton 3 (7)
Hot Hitters
In late Monday games, Owen Marshall was 3-for-3 with five RBIs for Montezuma, Kyle Armstrong had three hits while Gavin Rush, Hunter Clever and Isaiah Blanks each had two hits for the Braves against Elkton. For Grottoes on Monday, Keegan Woolford, Jacob Dansey and David Wood hit homers and Kevin Saylor made a catch to rob a three-run homer in the win over Stuarts Draft.
RCBL Draft Picks
At least two players that appeared in the RCBL in 2020 with Montezuma were taken in the Major League Draft on Tuesday.
Clemson catcher Adam Hackenberg was taken in the 18th round by the Chicago White Sox. Liberty University second baseball Will Wagner was taken in the 18th round by the Houston Astros. His father, Billy, was a closer in the majors and has been the coach at the Miller School of Albemarle.
MLB Draft, II
In other draft news from Tuesday, T.J. Rumfield, a third baseman from Virginia Tech, was taken in the 12th round by the Phillies. Other Hokies that were picked Tuesday were pitchers: Chris Gerard in the 12th round by the Cardinals and Anthony Simonelli in the 16th round by the Royals.
University of Virginia players taken on Tuesday were shortstop Nic Kent in the 11th round by the Rockies and pitcher Zach Messinger in the 13th round by the Yankees.
VCU pitcher Danny Watson went in the 15th round to the Yankees and two ODU pitchers were taken: Aaron Holiday in the 13th round to Oakland and Ryne Moore in the 18th round to the Brewers.
Peter Heubeck, a right-handed pitcher from the Gilman School in Baltimore, was taken in the third round by the Dodgers. His high school coach is former Orioles’ slugger Larry Sheets, a Staunton native and graduate of Eastern Mennonite University.
The Dodgers took Roanoke native and right-handed pitcher Nick Robertson in the seventh round in 2019 out of JMU. He is now with Double-A Tulsa.
One of the Nationals’ picks on Tuesday was UNC Greensboro pitcher Brendan Collins, who went in the 17th round. He was scouted by Bobby Myrick, a long-time scout based in Virginia. Last year Myrick helped sign Zach Brzykcy, a pitcher out of Virginia Tech.
BC Softball
Bridgewater College softball head coach Megan Pleskovic added Samantha Korn to her staff. Korn had been a softball graduate assistant coach at the University of Pikeville and is the former head softball coach with a junior varsity program. She is a 2020 graduate of Alverno College, and she has coached travel softball in her home state of Wisconsin.
JMU Tennis
James Madison women’s tennis, for the ninth straight year, was named an ITA All-Academic team. Seven of the Dukes were named Scholar-Athletes.
