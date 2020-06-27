Mockingbirds are singing from branches, caterpillars are climbing into chrysalises and goats are bleating for pellets. Summertime is officially in swing at Back Home-on the Farm.
After taking the spring to recharge and plan, Harrisonburg’s recreation farm opened last weekend for summertime fun and is bringing new activities.
Opening weekend saw 12 to 15 families, according to co-owner Lynne Hess, a successful turnout considering the gloomy skies and holiday celebrations.
“There were multi-generation families that just wanted a place to go out and feel safe,” Hess said.
Classic attractions like the underground slides, “no left turn” maze and enchanted garden are open for visitors to explore agriculture through a creative and colorful lens. New activities under construction for the fall are a hay-bale slide and obstacle course jungle gym.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia carousel and cow train are currently closed while workers develop a strategy to properly sanitize the attractions between interactions.
Sanitizer dispensers are dispersed throughout the property near high-touch areas and surfaces are being routinely wiped down each day. Education coordinator Becky Vaughn said one of the bigger troubles has been establishing a sense of hygiene since younger children are less conscious of spreading germs.
“I’m a gardener. I’m always out in the dirt and coming in to clean up. … Not much has changed for us. It’s just getting everyone else comfortable,” she said.
Most business shuffles in between late morning and early afternoon before the sun’s rays turn the cool fields into an open roast and Vaughn said average traffic sees two to three families on the property at once, so masks are not required in the outside areas. To escape the heat, families can bring their own picnic basket and enjoy a socially distant feast by the country store.
Vaughn oversees care of the enchanted garden and season’s caterpillars as they undergo metamorphosis. At the country store, Vaughn is currently observing the growth of swallowtails and monarchs and releasing a handful of mature butterflies each day.
On Facebook, the business is rated 4.7 out of 5, based on 217 reviews. Karen Anderson, of Grottoes, shared the most recent recommendation this month about the beauty and variety of the farm.
“Great plants and creative designs and garden supplies,” she wrote.
Fall season is planned to begin Aug. 31, the biggest season for Back Home-on the farm. Hess said she doesn’t know what the future of activities and field trips will look like since schools from nine counties routinely make trips to the grounds, but the business is taking precautions and planning to accommodate for long term social distancing.
“We’re not sure about field trips, and field trips are a big part of what we do during the week. ... At the end of the season, this is our house. We’re making hay, planting corn, planting pumpkins,” Hess said. “If there’s no one for a corn maze, it’s still a corn field.
Autumn’s theme on the farm will be family, a particularly important value during COVID-19.
“Gary and I are brand new grandparents, so we have a little one to be concerned with. … We both have parents over 80. Parents 90, 91,” Hess said. “We all have reasons to be concerned.”
Back Home-on the Farm is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, delayed opening at noon on Sundays and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
In the face of the pandemic, Hess said any business is a gift and every visiting family a cherished presence to host on the lot.
“It just means a lot to us that they’re coming out here and supporting us,” Hess said.
