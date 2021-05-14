Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested a second person in connection to a Penn Laird woman’s alleged quest to set up her former boyfriend to be beaten up by her new boyfriend.
Mark Molina Nava, 20, of Penn Laird, is charged with felony abduction, felony conspiracy to commit abduction, felony malicious wounding, felony conspiracy to commit malicious wounding and misdemeanor preventing someone from calling emergency services.
Nava was arrested Wednesday and appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Thursday. A July 8 preliminary hearing was scheduled.
Karen Floros, 18, who was arrested May 4, faces the same charges. She too is set to appear for a preliminary hearing July 8.
Court documents say the assault took place on March 23.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the investigation began after the victim reported being attacked. Hutcheson said Floros drove to the Augusta County portion of Grottoes, picked up the victim and drove him to a home on Teddy Bear Trail in Linville.
Once there, the new boyfriend attacked the old boyfriend with Floros’ help, police say. Hutcheson said a third person might have been involved, but that remains under investigation.
Floros and Nava being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
— Staff Reports
