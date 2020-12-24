Standing several feet away with his hands behind his back, Chris Dodson couldn’t help but flash a matching smile across his face as he watched current and former players look at their most recent addition to their jewelry collection.
“I just think it’s great to watch our kids who have been away come together and put closure to it,” the veteran Spotswood girls basketball coach said. “There’s been so much non-closure to the whole thing. It’s a perfect time to remind our returners how special this is, what we’re playing for.”
The Trailblazers received their state championship rings from the 2019-20 title-winning campaign on Monday at Crossroads Cafe in Harrisonburg. It was the second consecutive year that Spotswood brought home a title.
“It’s pretty cool,” said former SHS forward Stephanie Ouderkirk, who was named the 2019-20 Virginia High School League Class 3 Player of the Year. “There’s not a lot of people on that list, so it’s cool to be a part of it. To be able to [win a state championship] with a lot of my friends and now coming back and seeing them has been pretty cool, too.”
This year’s state championship did have a bit of a different feel to it, the Trailblazers said, after they were forced to share the title of co-champions with Lord Botetourt after the VHSL cancelled the title game due to COVID-19.
“It was really frustrating because we had worked really hard and we were really excited,” said former point guard MacKenzie Freeze. “There was a lot of anticipation because it was the next day. We really didn’t expect this to happen. It was very upsetting, still frustrating. It’s nice to have a ring, but it’s frustrating we didn’t get to play. … We’ve joked about it a little bit and said that maybe we can get them in a gym and play pick-up or something. We just wanted to prove we could win. It’s frustrating, but there’s nothing you can really do. Nothing surprises you anymore.”
Spotswood and Lord Botetourt have developed a rivalry in recent years, often meeting annually in the playoffs.
“We definitely didn’t want to share the ring,” said Ouderkirk, who is now in midst of her freshman season playing at nearby James Madison. “At the same time, with everything that has happened, we are just happy that we got to play as much as we did. As time has went by, we’re just grateful we were able to have a season for as long as we did.”
Even though the Trailblazers share the title of co-champions for last season, the championship win from the year before still sticks as a memory and making it back-to-back years is something that puts this team in elite company.
“It’s super exciting, especially since our season ended so abruptly.” former shooting guard Lexi Bennington-Horton said. “It’s really nice to have this closure because I loved playing with this team. All of us had such good chemistry. For it to be our second state title in a row, it’s just really good to see them all again.”
Those relationships with teammates are what actually mean more than the 58-3 record over two years.
“That’s a really big part of it,” Freeze said. “We haven’t seen them in months. To be able to come back, it just feels like we haven’t skipped a beat. They’re definitely girls that I will forever cherish and I think our relationships will go years beyond this.”
Ouderkirk added: “I definitely feel like, with a lot of these girls, I’m going to remember them for a lifetime and be friends for a lifetime. It’s really cool that we’ve been able to have this journey together. We’ll keep this memory for a long time.”
Freeze, Bennington-Horton and Ouderkirk are all playing at the college level now and Dodson said they helped set a standard and an example for future players to look at.
“Times were different at that point,” Dodson said of the last group of seniors at Spotswood to win back-to-back titles. “This is the first group that we’ve had that you can really point to the amount of work they’ve done. They’ve done it all. … They’ve left a really positive influence on this team and I think you’ll see their footprints for years to come.”
That’s why the veteran coach couldn’t help but flash a smile as his players finally put a bow on their season Monday.
And it’s what motivates him and the players to have a similar feeling at this time next year.
“I would just say to be confident in how you play and trust the process,” Ouderkirk said. “With them being really young this year, they just need to take their time and not put too much pressure on themselves. It’ll come eventually.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.