BRIDGEWATER — The game of tennis has been therapy for Canon Secord.
The 6-foot, 155-pound Turner Ashby alum inevitably grew up around the sports with his father, Steve Secord, serving as the James Madison University men's tennis coach for the past 29 years after also leading the Dukes to Colonial Athletic Association titles in both 1989 and 1991 as a standout player.
But when COVID-19 brought the sports world to a halt in March of 2020 and resulted in Bridgewater College, where Canon Secord is now a junior, being forced to cancel the remainder of its season abruptly, the former Knights star said he had to take some time away and just focus on finding "fun" again.
“We had a last practice and we were kind of joking about the fact that this could be it," Canon Secord said. "Then we realized that this really is it. You work so hard for so long and it feels like you did all this for nothing. I took a couple of weeks off and regained myself a bit, kind of took in what was happening in the world right now. I was still playing, still hitting around, but not competitively."
That time away — although Secord never gave up the sport completely and wouldn't, considering how important it's been to him and his family over the years — gave him a refreshing sense of energy and enthusiasm, he said.
The result was the best season of his college career as the Eagles junior went a perfect 13-0 as Bridgewater's No. 1 singles player this past season. He also combined with Nick Kiser to earn a 9-4 record at the No. 1 doubles spot.
“Going undefeated — I’m pretty happy with that," Secord said. "Going through matches, you find different challenges in each match you play. I definitely saw that this year. It’s tough. You take almost a full year off of not playing tennis competitively at the college level and then you’re coming right back in and kind of thrown to the wolves. I think I handled it pretty well, though.”
Finding those different in-match battles is something Secord has done well since he first debuted as a freshman with the Eagles in the 2018-2019 season.
During that season, he went 15-2 and was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association's Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and named to the all-state team. He also swept the top honors from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and finished the year ranked No. 21 in the Atlantic South Region in singles play. He also went 9-4 in doubles matches that year.
"He came in as a freshman and started playing No. 1 singles and doubles immediately, which can be a very tough transition for a lot of junior players," Bridgewater coach Jordon Robinson said. "I think being around the game of tennis, especially college tennis, as much as he has been growing up, helped prepare him for what it takes to win college tennis matches.”
As a senior at Turner Ashby, Secord went 17-0 in Valley District play and won the league title and eventually fell 6-1, 6-0 in the Region 3C singles championship match to former Western Albemarle standout Gavin Segraves.
“Despite what he has accomplished as a college athlete already, Canon continues to look for ways he can improve his tennis game," Robinson said. "Physically, he has gotten stronger and improved his endurance since his freshman year. He has won a lot of matches, but I don’t think he’s satisfied with where he is at and wants to continue to look at ways he can get better every match.”
His junior season at TA may have been even more impressive after he became the first Knights boys tennis player to ever reach the state semifinals. He finished as the Region 3C runner-up that season, falling to Riverside's Andres Deza.
“Canon has a lot of strong physical traits in his tennis game, but I think what makes him so tough to beat is his knowledge of the game," Robinson said. "He understands the game and the geometry of the tennis court as good — if not better — than anyone I’ve coached.
"He always seems to know where his opponent is going to hit a ball before they do. He plays very high percentage tennis and makes his opponents work very hard to win points against him. We are continuing to try to take his game to another level by strengthening his offensive game. He has gotten more comfortable attacking and finishing points at the net, as well as always looking to expose his opponents' weaknesses.”
As a left-hander with a unique spin on his ball, Secord has emerged as the go-to player for a Bridgewater program that also featured Stuarts Draft's Matthew Gordon, Fort Defiance's Nick Kiser and Wilson Memorial's Leyton Pullin.
“Canon is a joy to coach and always willing to put in time to work and get better," Robinson said. "He is the definition of what a coach looks for in a student-athlete and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to be his coach and work with him on a daily basis. I’m excited not only to see him finish out his career here at Bridgewater next year, but also to see his success in the future.”
Secord went 11-2 in the shortened season last year, earning first-team all-state honors once again, but then used an offseason in the gym and simply finding joy in the game to elevate his game to a new level of success this year as a junior.
"I’ve really just focused on myself and, mentally, everyone is getting to a point where we’re tired of it," Secord said of the mental struggle during COVID-19 over the past year. "For me, spending time in the gym and training just sets my mind at ease. That way, when I’m ready to step on the court, I’m prepared and everything just comes together. All of that stuff is a nice break from tennis.”
It certainly has paid off as Secord said he now prepares to return next season to Bridgewater as a senior and perhaps use the extra year of eligibility the following season, too. The NCAA approved an extra year for current college athletes last year after all spring sports were forced to cancel their seasons completely.
“I’ve got a couple of different routes I could go," Secord said about his future in the sport — both at Bridgewater and beyond. "I’m in love with the game of tennis. … I do want to stay in tennis for a little to see if that’s really what I want to do and pursue as a career, but I think there are a lot of options out there. I’m just going to test different waters and see what works for me and keep pushing."
For Secord, he said the game of tennis provided the needed mental therapy for him during a time where much of the world needed something of similar value.
Now, the former Turner Ashby standout is reaping the benefits of those sessions.
"It seems like I’m being hunted, basically, but I still have the same attitude," Secord said of embracing the higher expectations. "I don’t think any differently of myself. I just go out there and do what I need to do and if I do that, it’ll get done and you’ll see the wins. I think I’ve done that this season.”
