One of the most successful coaches in school history is now gone.
Eastern Mennonite High school announced on Saturday through a press release that Chad Seibert had resigned from his role as the school's boys basketball coach after three years at the helm.
The release stated that Seibert announced his decision to members of the program, along with their families, on Friday and that it was a choice centered around the desire to focus on his two daughters' and their interests as they enter middle and high school.
“Chad developed game plans and a playing style that brought out the best in our athletes,” said second-year Eastern Mennonite athletic director Andrew Gascho in the statement. “This allowed them to showcase their gifts and abilities for the good of the team. There’s nothing more exciting in my role than walking into a packed gym of students cheering on their classmates.”
Under Seibert, the Flames reached a new level of success that the program had never seen before. Eastern Mennonite went a combined 52-23 during his tenure against top-notch competition from across the state and reached the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III tournament all three years, including back-to-back state runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020.
In a letter written to the EMHS community that is posted on the school's website, Seibert went into detail about how emotional of a decision this was for him.
"During the course of my three years here, there have also been many changes," Seibert wrote. "Most recently, we forged through a global pandemic together serving every student whether in person or online for the entire year. Like other people and businesses that have been profoundly affected by the COVID-19 global pandemic over the last year, the administration has shifted priorities and I no longer feel like this is the right fit for me, for my family or for the administration."
In the letter, Seibert insisted he will remain in a mentor role for his players and that he is proud of leaving the basketball program in a better spot than before.
"Valuable things have high prices and while I am sad to shift my role in the community that has been such a large part of my family’s life for the past eight years, I’m looking forward to God’s next opportunity for me and embracing all the challenges and changes ahead," Seibert said.
EMHS announced it will begin an immediate search for the school's new boys basketball coach.
