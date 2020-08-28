Since seminary, Bridgewater Baptist pastor the Rev. Roger Austin’s mind was filled with fluttering lyrics. Thirty years later, Austin took those harbored melodies into a studio to record his first album, “Between the Dragon and the Lamb,” in 2017. Now, he’s back.
Austin’s second Christian rock studio album, “Sin Isn’t Pretty,” was released in spring. The 12-track album features several mellow pieces compared to the last album but maintains the same humorous dialogue opening each song.
The songs touch on topics of the apocalypse and problems people may encounter on their spiritual walk, such as gossip and giving in to temptation.
Uplifted by the rhythms of accompanying electric guitar and piano, Austin had musicians in Nashville compose and arrange the instrumentals for him while he did all of the vocals.
“I write all the words myself and I write as much of the music as I can,” Austin said. “I really have enjoyed going into the studio after having practiced the vocal part and just putting it down on the final recording. It’s fun.”
— Staff Report
