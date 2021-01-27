In this pandemic age, a new sports tradition has been established across the country as high school and college basketball teams are holding Senior Day much earlier than normal.
That is because, obviously, there is no guarantee of another game due to scheduling challenges and COVID-19 protocols.
So the Bridgewater College women's basketball team won't take any chances and plans to hold Senior Day on Friday with a home game against Shenandoah.
"You just never know" about the schedule, BC Coach Sarah Mathews said Wednesday. "We have already had two cancellations and we are a week into the season. This season is so jam-packed. We are going to try and get in as many games as we can for the kids to compete."
BC opened its season and Old Dominion Athletic Conference play with a 70-68 win Saturday at Lynchburg as standout Ahlia Moone of Gainesville had a career-high 30 points. Moone is one of two seniors that will be honored before the game Friday. The other is senior Madison Baum, who is from Chester.
"They are near and dear to my heart," Mathews said of Moone and Baum, a point guard who is battling back from an injury. "They were my first two recruits here at Bridgewater. We just wanted to make sure they are celebrated."
The Eagles had games on Jan. 21 against Mid-Atlantic Christian and Guilford on Tuesday called off. A school spokesman at Guilford told the News-Record that the Quakers have canceled the season in women's basketball due to COVID-19 concerns on the campus in North Carolina.
BC will also recognize sophomore center Cara Helbert, who is graduating early as a biology major and plans to be involved in physical therapy in the future.
BC is slated to host Southern Virginia on Wednesday. The Eagles were picked to finish third in the ODAC this season. Roanoke was pegged for first and Washington & Lee for second.
BC is slated to play Feb. 4 at Washington & Lee. The Eagles host EMU on Feb. 12 in the only regular-season meeting between the rivals this year.
Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood), a sophomore guard from Grottoes, played 33 minutes in the first game at Lynchburg for the Eagles. She saw time at the point guard spot with Baum limited to 14 minutes.
"She is our most-fit player on the team so she is capable of playing the most minutes," Mathews said of Shifflett. "We were thrilled with the win. Any time you can beat a conference opponent that is huge. Any time you can beat a conference opponent on the road, that is really big. We do have several new faces. As a staff, we are still trying to figure things out." Mathews is in her fourth season at the school.
Mary Baldwin Hoops
This is the first season of men's basketball at Mary Baldwin, the Staunton school which was once a women's-only college.
In its second game, Mary Baldwin lost on Monday at Bridgewater 70-63 despite placing four starters in double figures.
A reserve for Mary Baldwin club team is Michael Kuangu, a Harrisonburg graduate. He played eight minutes at Bridgewater.
Tyler Thomas, a junior from Farmville, had a team-high 19 points for Mary Baldwin against Bridgewater.
EMU Chats
During the pandemic, EMU has held a series of Fireside chats hosted online by long-time athletic director Dave King.
The third such chat is slated for Wednesday night with special guest Erik Kratz, a 2002 graduate of EMU who played pro baseball for nearly 20 years. He saw action in at least one Major League game from 2010 to 2020 for several teams.
Kratz played last season for the New York Yankees, then announced his retirement after the Yankees were knocked out of the playoffs.
Ferrum Basketball
Harrisonburg High graduate Kajuan Madden-McAfee is off to a fast start for the men's basketball team at Ferrum. The senior is averaging 15.0 points per contest in the first three games. He had 10 points Saturday in a 61-57 loss to powerhouse Randolph-Macon.
He averaged 10.7 points per contest in 27 games with 12 starts as a junior. Ferrum is slated to play Thursday at Roanoke.
