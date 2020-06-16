Editor’s note: We have begun a weekly series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming city/county athletes to watch for during the 2020-21 academic year. The ninth installment takes a look at boys soccer.
There's no doubt that boys soccer has been on the rise in the city/county.
From the improvement of Broadway and Turner Ashby to the dominance from Spotswood and Harrisonburg, the Valley District has become must-see soccer.
Toss in East Rockingham, which has plenty of young talent, and Eastern Mennonite getting back to its old ways under coach Ryan Eshleman-Robles and suddenly, it looks as if area soccer is continuously growing.
Who should we watch for, though, when teams return to the field in 2021?
Here’s a look at some of the up-and-coming athletes to watch:
Jaiden Brooks, Harrisonburg, Junior
After shining as a freshman in 2019, the athletic goalkeeper will be one of the area's best at his position and should help the Blue Streaks make a deep postseason run.
Angel Cortez, East Rockingham, Junior
The speedy, talented forward showed off his ability to score at a high level during his freshman debut in 2019 and should be one of the area's best overall players.
Brayan Cruz-Macedo, Broadway, Junior
Another player that stood out as a freshman, the junior forward was a team captain in 2020 and led the team in goals in his debut year with the program a year ago.
Carlos Diaz-Espinoza, Harrisonburg, Senior
The midfielder has plenty of varsity experience and should be one of the city/county's top players after continuously improving the past three years.
Schuyler Harmison, Eastern Mennonite, Junior
The talented goalkeeper for the Flames will be one of the area's best at his position and should provide stability at a key spot on the field.
Edwin Joya, Spotswood, Senior
The defender/midfielder has shown steady progress throughout his career with the Trailblazers and is now ready to emerge into a big-time role next season.
Viktor Maroz, Spotswood, Senior
The impressive striker shined as an underclassmen for the Trailblazers in 2019, but he'll take over as the main guy for a team with deep postseason potential.
Kyle Maust, Turner Ashby, Junior
The experienced defender will provide stability and poise defensively and be a key piece to a turnaround that should take place under new coach Simon Timbrell.
Cade Meredith, Broadway, Junior
The junior will bring energy to the Gobblers and immediately become of their best players as a midfielder that also brings a lot of pace to the squad.
Jose Nunez-Vargas, Broadway, Senior
The talented midfielder will be a captain and leader for the Gobblers and provide a calming presence defensively for a team aiming for a playoff berth.
Omar Ragab, Turner Ashby, Senior
As another senior and leader for Turner Ashby, the forward could quickly become one of the area's best players after showing improvement throughout his career.
Kevin Rodriguez-Diaz, East Rockingham, Senior
After an impressive season in 2019 as a sophomore, the goalkeeper should be even better as a senior with an improved defense in front of him.
Ryan Shank, Eastern Mennonite, Senior
The key defender will look to bolster an Eastern Mennonite defense looking for improvement while also providing veteran leadership in the locker room.
Daniel Shulgan, Harrisonburg, Senior
The defender/midfielder was expected to be one of Harrisonburg's top players in 2020, but will now wait a year before also emerging into a key leadership role.
Joe Shulgan, Spotswood, Senior
As another experienced veteran on Spotswood's deep squad, the defender/midfielder will be among the best at his position next year.
Marini Spirollari, Turner Ashby, Senior
The midfielder for the Knights will be one of many seniors on next year's squad and relied upon as a leader for a Turner Ashby squad destined to surprise folks.
Alexander Velasquez, East Rockingham, Senior
The hard-nosed senior has developed a reputation as one of the area's top defenders and will be a key piece in helping East Rockingham improve in 2021.
Logan Weaver, Eastern Mennonite, Freshman
The young standout will shine as a midfielder for the Flames and could be key to helping the team bounce back from its worst season in program history.
