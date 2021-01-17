Roughly a half-dozen Shenandoah Valley groups announced Friday their opposition to future expansion of the Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.
In a press release, the groups stated that plans need to stop and funds for future additional jail space need to be reallocated.
“We believe the initial construction of MRRJ, its current operational costs, and existing plans to expand are vivid representations of an oppressive and racist system of mass incarceration,” according to the press release. “This system consumes lives and community resources that should be allocated to affordable housing, education, health care access, employment, and other aspects of our communal life that keep us safe and healthy.”
The groups opposing the expansion are: Friends United for Equity & Grassroots Organizing (FUEGO), Harrisonburg-Rockingham NAACP, Silver Run Forrest Farm, Justice for Prisoners, Shenandoah Socialist Collective and the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County and Waynesboro chapters of Virginia Organizing.
MRRJ houses inmates from Augusta and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County bought into Middle River Regional Jail in May 2015 to alleviate overcrowding at the 315-bed Rockingham County Jail in downtown Harrisonburg.
On Wednesday, four community members spoke at the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Attorney Ruth Stoltzfus Jost told the elected officials that more information is needed before a decision is made.
“Majority of the people in jail are for low-level crimes,” she told the elected body. “We don’t have enough data. We need to look at the numbers and data to see how to reduce our [inmate] number.”
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said there’s plenty of data to show where the problem is. He said most inmates, in all five jurisdictions, are locked up for probation violations.
“It’s indisputable,” he said
On Dec. 9, the last time he analyzed jail data, he said of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s 653 inmates, 299 were in the downtown jail and 264 were at Middle River.
Exactly 50%, Hutcheson said, were being held on probation violations.
“The bulls-eye is on probation violations,” he said, adding that offenders being released continue to not follow rules and laws. “It’s getting bigger and bigger. They had three or four simple rules to follow and they didn’t follow them.”
He also said probation officers are often lenient, letting offenders have multiple chances before hauling them back to court for a violation.
“They’re not violating them the first time,” Hutcheson said. “Probation is trying to work with them but it’s not working.”
He also said the jail has a variety of programs to help inmates re-enter society.
“I can go down the whole list,” Hutcheson said.
As for the group’s claim of “oppressive and racist system of mass incarceration,” statistics show that most inmates in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are white.
Of the 299 inmates in the downtown jail on Dec. 9, Hutcheson said 202 were white, 59 Black and 38 Hispanic.
A decision to expand MRRJ would have to be approved by all five jurisdictions.
They are exploring three plans.
Moseley Architects, based on a needs assessment and facility planning study it conducted, came up with three options.
Option A allows for 400 beds and room for an additional 400, creating a total of 800 new beds. Beds would be placed in a dormitory-style facility that could house work-release inmates and minimum-security inmates.
A building would be constructed in the parking lot area for warehouse space, and an addition to the existing facility would provide mental health housing. In total, the option would cost more than $96.5 million.
The second option will provide 400 beds. Beds would be in a dormitory-style facility and capable of housing work-release inmates and minimum-security inmates.
A mental health housing facility is also included, and total construction is estimated at $58.4 million.
The final option is constructing a separate building for community service work that would house only 200 beds for work-release inmates.
A mental health housing facility is not included. Total cost is estimated at $40 million.
If a plan is approved by the participating jurisdictions, inmates could be housed in the expanded section by December 2023, according to the proposed project schedule.
The General Assembly will need to approve expansion plans.
