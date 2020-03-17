In the past, a typical St. Patrick’s Day celebration was marked by crowded bars with merriment and cheer shared between strangers in green, chomping coddle and pounding pints. This year, patrons are saving their green and being warned to stay indoors as precautions of COVID-19 increase.
On Monday, President Donald Trump held a press briefing regarding how the nation is handling the coronavirus and shared guidance by the White House task force. Initially, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against gatherings of over 50 people, but Trump shared the task force’s advisory against parties with more than 10 individuals.
Across the Shenandoah Valley, businesses are adopting plans to navigate the pandemic while keeping sales afloat by changing hours, enlisting additional cleaning chores and switching to curbside pickup to keep the Paddy party going.
Among the celebrating venues today is Montpelier Restaurant at Hotel Madison, which is serving classic holiday pub grub from 5 to 10 p.m. The restaurant is adopting a policy for commonly shared condiments to be stored by staff and available by request to limit chances of transmission. Supervisor Madison Sipes said sales have been consistent, so she does not foresee business closing.
“Everything is on a day-by-day basis to see how things go. It’s been decent so far. I think it’s still good. Knowing what’s going on, it’s still been good business,” she said.
Capital Ale House is celebrating with locally and nationally recognized Irish beers today from 4 to 11 p.m., and incentivizing customers by offering a complimentary brewery glass for their drink of choice. Manager Kathleen Molinari said extra sanitation efforts are being implemented, such as switching to paper menus for easy disposal between tables.
“Nothing has changed so far. We’re just taking more precautions and safety. Wearing gloves while we’re busing tables and all of that,” Molinari said. “I know the White House is having a meeting today, so we’re waiting to see what’s happening with that as well. … A bunch of states are already making restaurants close, so we’re waiting to see what that means for us.”
Also open today and celebrating with drink specials is Urgie’s Cheesesteaks, which has green Pabst Blue Ribbon, Jameson Caskmates shots, Guinness pints and Fionnagans Irish coffee on sale.
For some service industry employees who depend on customers and the business staying open, the threat of closing is almost worse than the fear of contagion.
Corgans’ Publick House is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all day long with green beer and bagpipe tunes. General manager Ceci Resnek said business was fine over the weekend, so her only concern is if the coronavirus causes the pub to shut its doors.
“I’m not worried about it being busy. … I’m worried about it closing,” she said.
Brothers Craft Brewing is offering curbside pickup and partnering with GiddyUP Courier delivery services to reduce contact for patrons while still offering various Irish blends, but the Sip & Style event hosted by Sawdust Queens is canceled due to lack of ticket sales. Sawdust Queens co-owner Felecia Abbate said the taproom event has been popular over the past few months, but she was not surprised by March’s event having no sales, considering current events.
“We’ve had great turnout, and we’ve had lots of people traveling from Charlottesville and even a few from Richmond,” Abbate said. “It’s just kind of a crazy time, and I anticipated it could be an issue, but it’s all good.”
Other businesses have watched sales drop as concerns rise and decided to act now rather than wait for a government mandate.
Pale Fire Brewing had scheduled a Jigg’s dinner and merchandise party for its award-winning Red Molly today, but it is closing the taproom for leisure gathering. While indoor seating is no longer available, the business is reducing hours to 1 to 6 p.m. for people to stop by and purchase packages and growlers to go from the cooler. Creative director Susan Keeler said the decision to cancel the festivities was made on Monday due to the weekend’s turnout and evolving news of need for isolation.
“The packages are just in a fridge by the door, so it’ll be minimal interaction,” Keeler said. “Just based on numbers over the weekend and how we’re generally feeling, it just feels a little irresponsible to have people come in and drink, so we’re getting rid of that option.”
Cave Hill Farms Brewery, which scheduled musician Josh Davidson to play during the night, announced the decision to cancel all holiday festivities on Monday afternoon. The brewery will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. to fill crowlers or growlers, but the museum, barn and taproom will be closed.
Several states have already declared a mandatory shutdown of eateries and entertainment centers. If the national advisories cannot keep you from ordering haggis or sipping on a stout, then bring a shamrock for luck.
