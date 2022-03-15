The Harrisonburg Police Department was dispatched to Crescent Drive for a call of an individual in crisis Tuesday, resulting in a shelter-in-place message from the city.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police received a call from an individual's family member about a person in crisis.
"Police arrived on the scene to try to make contact with the individual who was in crisis, and was unable to make contact with that individual," Parks said. "At this point, this individual is not a risk to the surrounding community."
The identity of the individual is unknown.
There were no shots fired.
Police were on scene trying to get the individual out, and a shelter-in-place alert was issued for the area of Crescent Drive and Long Avenue near Reservoir Street.
Parks said police will work to communicate with the individual at a later time.
The shelter-in-place order was removed at 12:49 p.m. Parks said there was no risk to the public at that time.
"Obviously, a shelter-in-place order has a certain connotation to it that can be scary to people," Parks said. "In some cases, it certainly is. But it's something that we use just to make sure that people aren't in the way, that they're safe and they don't accidentally become involved in police activity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.