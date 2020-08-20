Relay for Life of Shenandoah County is getting the ball rolling for fall's upcoming relay event.
The chapter has a relay rally today at 7 p.m. for team captains and participants to pick up supplies, drop off donations and ask questions about the Drive-In Relay. Involved parties are meeting at Shenandoah County administration building parking lot, the site of the makeup Drive-In Relay on Sept. 26.
Relay For Life of Shenandoah County is an annual fundraiser in Shenandoah County benefiting the American Cancer Society. As of Wednesday afternoon, $65,639 was raised. The team's goal is to raise $105,000.
This year's traditional Relay For Life event, previously slated for May 29 at Massanutten Military Academy, was postponed until fall due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Relay For Life also postponed its May event for fall and is having a postponed drive-by event on Sept. 12 at Rockingham County Fairgrounds. As of Wednesday afternoon, the local team has raised $96,613, over halfway to its $150,000 goal.
The next relay rally for Shenandoah County's relay chapter is Sept. 17.
