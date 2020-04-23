It began with a question about whether there were microplastics in the streams and rivers in Staunton. As a watershed and headwater source for the Chesapeake Bay, it became concerning to Georgi Tomisato that plastics might be getting into these water sources.
A little over a year ago, Tomisato found out about a grant that would allow her to attend a seminar and meet with scientists who could help her test the waters in the Staunton area.
While it turned out that there weren't microplastics in the rivers in Staunton, what became of the inquiry was a need for a community-organized environmental group aimed at preservation in the Staunton area.
With the help of Staunton Mayor Carolyn Dull, and some concerned citizens worried about the amount of plastic they were using, Shenandoah Green was formed and Tomisato is the president. The group met officially for the first time in January 2019.
The group was small to start — with about 25 people meeting regularly -- but has since grown to over 100. One of the events that spurred more citizens to take up the cause was Augusta County and Waynesboro ceasing plastic recycling, Tomisato said.
Since then the organization has been busy with a number of educational and practical initiatives.
A replica of a beached whale that was discovered dead and filled with plastic in the Philippines years ago was constructed by students from Virginia Military Institute. Named Flippy the Whale, it travels around to local schools informing students of the importance of plastic recycling, Tomisato said.
"That's our big educational part of it," she said. "And if any schools ask us to come talk, we will."
In addition a number of activities and programs have kicked off recently. They include composting at the farmers market and helping out with curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shenandoah Green recently hosted a poetry contest about climate change in conjunction with Earth Day. Also for Earth Day 2020, the organization went digital, taking its message online.
The next big move is called Staunton Legacy Tree. Shenandoah Green wants to plant a tree in the Staunton area for every student in the school division, roughly 2,750.
The idea was Dull's, who wanted another organization to spearhead the efforts, as opposed to pulling from her position on City Council, Tomisato said.
The organization has already had several meetings about the project and hopes to get it underway when it's safe to resume activities.
